Fast start powers A's to rout of Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It was a big night of firsts for the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night.

Second baseman Joey Wendle opened the game against Texas with his first career homer, which helped pave the way for the first career win for right-hander Raul Alcantara as the Athletics blasted the Texas Rangers 11-2.

Texas was able to drop its number at clinching the American League West at to five thanks to Houston's 2-1 win over Seattle. The Athletics have now won five of their last six.

Wendle's homer started a night in which the A's tagged Texas starter Yu Darvish (5-5) for a career high seven earned runs as the Athletics homered three times and had 12 hits.

"It all started with Joey Wendle," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "That was a tough loss last night [a 7-6 walkoff loss] after four really good wins in Kansas City. You can get a little deflated and come out a little sluggish, and then Wendle hits, first at-bat of the game, hits a home run and then [it was] kind of off to the races. That was a great bounce-back by these guys."

Darvish struggled with his command and the A's took advantage of it. Darvish walked the first three batters in the second inning and all three came around to score as Bruce Maxwell delivered a two-run single and Wendle added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 4-0.

Oakland made it 7-0 in the fifth as Darvish retired the first two batters before Ryon Healy singled and Yonder Alonso walked. Marcus Semien followed that with a three-run homer to left, his 26th of the season. Darvish struck out eight, walked four and gave up seven hits.

"I think I've been having good command throughout this year," said Darvish, who allowed seven earned runs in one other start back in 2012. "Today I didn't have it. I think it's because I wasn't getting a good feel for it physically, and a feel for the pitches. I'm not talking about pain or anything, it's just the feel."

Despite the rough outing for Darvish, who is now 2-9 for his career against Oakland, Texas manager Jeff Banister is confident Saturday was just an off night for him.

"He was inconsistent with the fastball, had a hard time spotting his fastball," Banister said. "The four walks really very uncharacteristic of Yu, the three in a row in the second inning. Seemed to be fighting himself a little bit. He kind of settled in and made some good pitches. The home runs obviously were the big blows to him."

Alcantara (1-1), making his third career start, gave up two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings while striking out three. The Rangers didn't score against him until Carlos Gomez hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Danny Valencia added a three-run homer for the A's in the eighth inning. Valencia, Wendle, Maxwell and Semien each had two hits as the A's tallied 12 in all. Carlos Beltran and Gomez each had two hits for Texas.

"We knew we had Darvish," Semien said. "We knew we, uh, last night was one we should have had. We were winning until the last night. We've been doing that for the last week, it's been great. A lot of three-run homers, a lot of big hits, a lot of walks, all that."

NOTES: The Rangers are undecided on who will start Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. It will be either LHP Cole Hamels or LHP Derek Holland. ... Texas DH Prince Fielder, who won't play anymore because of neck issues, was with the team Saturday for the first time since making his announcement last month. ... Texas OF Shin-Soo Choo took 40 swings with a bat as he rehabs from a fractured left forearm. He hopes to be ready for the postseason. ... OF Khris Davis needs one homer to match Frank Thomas for the most by an Oakland player in the last 15 years. Frank Thomas hit 39 in 2006. ... Athletics RHP Sonny Gray threw a bullpen Saturday and hasn't been ruled out of pitching again this season. He's been on the disabled list since Aug. 7 with a strained right forearm.