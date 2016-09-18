Davis hits 40th HR in A's 5-2 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Khris Davis' mastery of the Texas Rangers helped him earn a spot in Oakland Athletics history Sunday.

Davis homered twice, becoming the first Oakland hitter to reach 40 homers in a season since 2000, as the Athletics topped the Rangers 5-2.

Oakland has now won six of its last seven games and Texas has dropped three of four.

Davis hit a solo homer off Texas starter Colby Lewis (6-3) in the fourth inning to cut the Rangers' lead to 2-1. After the A's moved ahead 3-2, Davis added some insurance in the eighth with a two-run homer off Keone Kela.

Davis has 10 homers this year against Texas, the most ever for one player against the Rangers in a season. He also became the first Oakland player to hit 40 homers in a season since Jason Giambi had 43 in 2000.

"It's pretty cool," said Davis, who passed former Oakland slugger Reggie Jackson for the single-season homer leader against Texas. "I'm proud of myself. At the same time, we've still got a couple of more weeks. I don't know why 45 is out of the question."

Davis helped make a winner of Ross Detwiler (2-3), who limited the Rangers to two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Ryan Dull worked the ninth for his third save of the season.

Texas scored twice off Detwiler in the third on RBI singles from Delino DeShields and Ian Desmond.

After Davis got Oakland on the board, it took advantage of control problems by Lewis to take the lead for good in the sixth. Lewis walked three in the inning, with Marcus Semien tying the score with a bases-loaded walk. A fielder's-choice grounder from Renato Nunez made it 3-2.

"I walked five guys," said Lewis. "It's uncalled for. I put that loss -- it's definitely on my back. I take full responsibility for it. I got to go out and do a better job than that. It's all there is to it."

Lewis gave up just three hits and struck out four but was charged with three runs in 5 1/3 innings. The five walks were the most he had in a start since 2014.

Oakland's win moved the A's to 8-8 against Texas this year. Despite having the best record in the American League, the Rangers are just 16-16 against Oakland and Los Angeles, two teams that are a combined 36 games under .500.

"They [the A's] play us well, especially Davis," said Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre, who was robbed of a hit by Oakland center fielder Brett Eibner in the fifth inning with the Rangers leading 2-1 and runners on second and third. "They have a good team obviously, but we're supposed to beat those teams. They're playing well. We can't put a finger on what it is, but hopefully we can go back to Oakland and turn it around a little bit, at least win the series."

Oakland manager Bob Melvin isn't sure he wants his team to return to Oakland Monday after its play on the 6-1 road trip.

"That was a great trip," Melvin said. "Beating Kansas City four in a row, losing just a really, really tough game [7-6 Friday] here and responding the next two games. I can't say enough about the desire and commitment these guys still have to finishing out the season strong. You want to play for your team, you want to play for your job, and all these things combined. We have a lot of hungry guys."

Davis and Healy each had two hits for Oakland. Carlos Gomez had two of the eight Texas hits.

NOTES: Despite The Rangers having the best record in the American League, the 11-2 setback on Saturday marked the seventh loss by nine or more runs this season. That's the most of any American League team. ... Oakland 2B Joey Wendle became the eighth batter to lead off a game with a homer against the Rangers on Saturday. That's the most that Texas has allowed in a season in club history. ... The Rangers have at least 20 home runs from all three outfield positions this season, just the fourth time in club history that has happened. ... The 60 runs scored in a six-game stretch from Monday through Saturday were the most Oakland has produced on the road in a six-game span since 2000.