Another comeback sends Rangers to fifth straight win

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Nomar Mazara felt something like this was coming -- for himself and the Texas Rangers.

Mazara delivered a go-ahead two-run double and the Rangers rallied to beat Oakland 6-5 on Saturday night at Globe Life Park. Texas (18-20) has won a season high five in a row.

"I'm been feeling pretty good over the last two weeks," said Mazara, who went 2-for-4 and has seven RBIs in his last 10 games. "I've been working really hard. Everybody was struggling, but we've never put our head down. We always keep working hard and we're seeing some results now."

The Rangers walked off in their previous two games with four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. This time, they put a four-spot on the board in the seventh to overcome a 4-2 deficit.

Texas shoots for a three-game series sweep Sunday afternoon.

The A's (16-20) dropped their second straight and wasted a solid outing from Sonny Gray, who was looking for his first win. Gray, making his third start since coming off the disabled list, left after six innings with a 3-2 lead.

After allowing four runs in each of his first two starts, the right-hander cut that in half by giving up five hits and striking out three.

"He was good," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said of Gray. "He just ran out of pitches. The second run was kind of cheap. He got himself in a tight game, left and had the lead."

The bullpen proceeded to let Gray down.

Coming in with a 4-2 lead, Ryan Dull walked two and loaded the bases with one out in the seventh before making way for Liam Hendriks. Elvis Andrus greeted him with a two-run single to left to tie it 4-4. Mazara followed with a slicing liner over left fielder Khris Davis to put Texas up 6-4.

"Dull doesn't usually walk guys," Melvin said. "Walked a couple guy and got himself in a jam."

Texas won the previous two games -- against Oakland and San Diego -- by identical 5-2 scores by scoring four times in the ninth, finishing off both with three-run homers.

While the two-run hits from Andrus and Mazara weren't as dramatic, they helped the Rangers pull within two games of .500 for the first time since being 11-13 on May 29.

"This past week has been amazing," Andrus said. "We know that we didn't start the season the way we wanted, but there's plenty of season ahead, and I think trying to finding that consistency as a team, that's what we're looking (for) right now."

Texas starter Nick Martinez, also looking for his first win, avoided his third loss. The right-hander did make a quality start by going six innings and allowing three earned runs and seven hits.

The Rangers' bullpen gave up two runs in the final three innings, including Yonder Alonso's solo blast off Keone Kela in the eighth, but Matt Bush closed out Oakland with a scoreless ninth for his third save. Bush struck out two.

The Rangers scored the first run in the third on Andrus' two-out single to left to plate Joey Gallo. Gray nearly got out of the inning unscathed after inducing a double play before Andrus' at-bat.

Alonso tied it for Oakland in the subsequent inning against Martinez with a two-out single to left, scoring Jed Lowrie.

Texas retook the lead in the fourth. With the runners at the corners at one out, a slow bouncer to third off the bat of Carlos Gomez scored Robinson Chirinos for a 2-1 edge.

Martinez ran into trouble in the fifth as Oakland took its first lead 3-2 but played a part in limiting the damage. With runners at second and third, Matt Joyce lined a one-out hit down the first-base line past diving Mike Napoli.

Joyce took a wide turn around first and was tagged out trying to scamper back to base by Martinez, who took a throw from second baseman Rougned Odor.

NOTES: Texas has nine come-from-behind wins this season, including three in a row. ... The Rangers have put up at least a four-run inning in four of the last five games. ... Texas improved to 12-8 at home and 5-3 against Oakland this season. The Rangers also clinched the current series, improving to 5-7-1 in series this season. ... Oakland dropped to 5-12 on the road. ... The A's snapped a streak of scoring three or fewer runs in four straight games. ... Attendance was announced as 37,898 humans and 871 dogs for the Rangers' Bark in the Park promotion.