Rangers notch another comeback victory

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It wasn't that long ago that the season appeared on its way to unraveling for the Texas Rangers, at least for those outside the clubhouse.

What a difference six wins in a row can make.

The Rangers are on the cusp of reaching .500 for the first time this season after coming back to beat the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Park.

"We believe everything is back on track," said Elvis Andrus, who was instrumental in another late-game rally. "We knew as a team we weren't playing the way we know how we know we can play.

"There were so many different things we didn't do so right. Now we all pretty much simplify everything, not trying to do too much, we're believing in each other. The pitching has been amazing, the bullpen has been the key the last couple of games. Keeping the game close to give us a chance to comeback."

Texas (19-20) pulled ahead in the seventh with three consecutive two-out hits to overcome a 4-2 deficit. The Rangers have trailed in each game on their homestand so far only to win them all.

Texas gets its first chance to reach break even Tuesday in the start of a three-game home interleague series against Philadelphia.

The A's (16-21) have dropped three in row to open a six-game trip that picks up Monday at Seattle.

Oakland had to feel good about its chances after belting three home runs against Rangers starter A.J. Griffin and holding another late-game lead. A's starter Kendall Graveman also had Texas in check after a shaky first inning.

Graveman nearly got out of the seventh before the Rangers mounted another charge. With Carlos Gomez at second and two outs, Delino DeShields hit a sharp grounder to third that Trevor Plouffe fielded deep behind the bag.

DeShields was able to beat the throw, and Gomez never let up by rounding third and beating the subsequent throw home. (Gomez did come up lame after scoring and left the game with a right hamstring strain.)

"Whether or not (Plouffe) knows (Gomez is) going by him, I think in his mind he had a play at first and he's going to get an out," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

Ryan Madson relieved Graveman and was greeted by an Andrus double to score DeShields, tying the score 4-4. Nomar Mazara followed with a single to put Texas up.

"It's always feels good finish like that and sweep somebody, especially when we have an off day tomorrow," Mazara said. "We're going to keep rolling."

The rally saved Griffin from his first loss of the season. The Texas bullpen worked four scoreless innings with Dario Alvarez (2-0) getting the win and Matt Bush picking up his fourth save.

Madson (0-3) took the loss. Oakland relievers coughed up leads in all three games.

"We still trust those guys," Graveman said. "There's going to be 162 games this year, so there's going to be times where stuff like this happens, but I have full confidence they'll bounce back."

The Rangers staked Griffin to a 2-0 lead after the first with three hits off Graveman. DeShields led off with a single to right, advancing to third to on a stolen base and wild pitch.

DeShields scored on an infield single by Andrus, who came around to score on a double-play ball.

The A's took the lead thanks to the long ball. Plouffe and Adam Rosales hit solo shots in the second and fifth innings, respectively, to tie it. Matt Joyce's two-run blast to center, also in the fifth, put the visitors up 4-2.

"We've hit some home runs, but we have to be able to do a little more than that if we're going to sustain a run, if we're going to be successful," Melvin said. "It's great that we have some of that power, but you can't lean on that all the time because power gets a little streaky."

Griffin was done after allowing the first two batters in the sixth to reach, but Jeremy Jeffress got out of the jam.

NOTES: A six-game winning streak is the Rangers' longest since seven last season from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3. ... Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo was out of the lineup because of lower back stiffness. ... Texas has 10 comeback wins this season and five in a row, all on this homestand. ... Oakland is 2-11 on the road after starting the season 3-2. ... The A's have hit 16 home runs in their last eight games and 50 for the season. ... Texas is 27-20 all time on Mother's Day.