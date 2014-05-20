Preview: Athletics at Rays

The Oakland Athletics lead the American League in several offensive categories and have been at their best in the last nine games while scoring 69 runs. The Athletics look for their 10th victory in 11 contests when they begin a three-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, after reaching double digits in runs in three of their last five outings. Brandon Moss was 6-for-10 with six RBIs in Oakland’s three-game sweep at Cleveland over the weekend.

Josh Donaldson may be the hottest hitter for the Athletics, recording eight hits in 17 at-bats with three homers and 10 RBIs in five games. The Rays, who are 1-7 in their last eight at home, will need more from Evan Longoria - who was 3-for-22 with one RBI on their recent 3-4 road trip - but could get Desmond Jennings back from the bereavement list. James Loney has been the Rays’ best hitter most of the season with a .306 average and 25 RBIs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Drew Pomeranz (3-1, 1.14 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (2-3, 4.89)

Pomeranz has produced two solid outings since joining the rotation, allowing no runs and five hits while striking out 13 over 10 innings in a pair of victories. The Tennessee native has struck out 24 in 23 2/3 frames this season, including nine relief appearances. Ryan Hanigan was 2-for-2 with Cincinnati in 2012 against Pomeranz, who will be making his debut versus Tampa Bay.

Odorizzi is beginning to turn his season around, tossing 11 scoreless innings over his last two starts while striking out 18 and allowing six hits. The 24-year-old had gone six outings without a victory before blanking Seattle on one hit in six frames on Wednesday and has 44 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings overall. Odorizzi owns a 2.97 ERA in nine career night games and a 5.95 mark in eight day contests.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay is batting .278 and averaging 5.05 runs per game at home as opposed to a .224 average and 3.12 runs on the road.

2. The teams split six games last season, each sweeping a three-game set on their home field.

3. Athletics SS Jed Lowrie suffered a neck strain in Sunday’s game and is considered day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Athletics 2