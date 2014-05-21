Preview: Athletics at Rays

While the Oakland Athletics have made a lot of noise with the bats this season, their pitching staff has quietly done its job. Tommy Milone looks to lower the Athletics’ American League-leading 2.86 ERA when he goes to the mound against the host Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday in the second of a three-game set. Oakland, winners of four straight and 10 of 11, has allowed one run or less in 14 games and notched its sixth shutout with a 3-0 victory over the Rays in the series opener Tuesday.

Tampa Bay has dropped three straight, producing only two runs, and several key performers are suffering through slumps. Wil Myers is 0-for-12 with five strikeouts the last four games and Evan Longoria has struck out 10 times and gone 3-for-26 over the previous eight contests for the Rays. Erik Bedard takes the ball in an attempt to end the slide for Tampa Bay, which has dropped eight of its last nine home games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET; Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Tommy Milone (1-3, 4.10 ERA) vs. Rays LH Erik Bedard (2-1, 2.78)

Milone has been at his best in his last two starts, allowing one run and seven hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks over 14 innings combined to get a win and a no-decision. The 27-year-old USC product has struggled on the road in 2014 though, going 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA. Yunel Escobar is 3-for-6 with a homer against Milone, who is 1-2 in three career starts totaling 17 2/3 innings with a 7.13 ERA versus Tampa Bay.

Bedard has solidified his spot in the rotation with four straight solid starts, yielding four runs (two earned) and 15 hits total over 22 2/3 innings. The 11-year veteran has yet to give up a homer in 32 1/3 innings in 2014 and is limiting right-handed hitters to a .216 average. Nick Punto is 6-for-14 versus Bedard, who is 4-5 in 15 career appearances (14 starts) with a 3.67 ERA against Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland is 18-2 when scoring the first run of the game and 5-1-1 in road series.

2. Tampa Bay CF Desmond Jennings is only 4-for-44 since being named AL Player of the Week on May 5.

3. The Athletics have committed only one error in their last eight games, but have 33 on the season – third most in the AL.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Athletics 4