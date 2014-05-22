Preview: Athletics at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays need some type of spark to snap them out of their funk this season, and Alex Cobb is poised to provide it. Cobb comes off the disabled list to make his first start in almost six weeks when the Rays attempt to salvage the finale of their three-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Cobb will try to give Tampa Bay’s offense a chance to wake up and end a four-game slide, while Sonny Gray looks to extend Oakland’s five-game winning streak.

The Rays have managed a total of four runs in their last four games, including a 3-2 defeat on Wednesday in which they held a 9-1 advantage in hits. The Athletics have won 11 of their last 12 games, with Brandon Moss playing a big role by going 15-for-33 with four homers and 12 RBIs over the last nine contests. Oakland shortstop Jed Lowrie could return to the lineup after missing the last two games with a sore neck.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, No TV

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (5-1, 2.10 ERA) vs. Rays RH Alex Cobb (1-1, 1.89)

Gray allowed one run and two hits over six innings to beat Cleveland in his last start and has yielded three runs or fewer in all nine of his outings. The 24-year-old has limited opponents to 46 hits in 60 frames while striking out 52. James Loney is 2-for-3 against Gray, who struck out seven over 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his lone start versus Tampa Bay last August to earn the win in a 2-1 victory.

Cobb did not give up a run in 14 innings over his last two starts before suffering a left oblique strain against Cincinnati. The Boston native, who was 22-12 in 2012 and 2013 combined, won all seven of his decisions at home last season. Coco Crisp is 7-for-15 with a pair of homers against Cobb, who is 3-2 with a 2.78 ERA and two of his three career complete games in five turns versus Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland has collected 13 walks in the first two games of the series and leads the majors with 205.

2. Tampa Bay has dropped nine of its last 10 games at home and is 8-14 overall at Tropicana Field this season.

3. Athletics 3B Josh Donaldson has reached base safely in all 24 road games this season and 26 overall – dating back to 2013.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Rays 2