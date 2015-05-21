Preview: Athletics at Rays

The struggling Oakland Athletics are off to the second-worst start in team history as they continue their road trip with a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays beginning Thursday. Oakland (14-28), which has the worst record in majors and lost 12 of 14 to fall 13 1/2 games behind first-place Houston in the American League West, is batting .236 with 45 runs scored in its last 14 contests.

“There’s a lot of frustration that builds up when we don’t win and that’s where we are as a team right now,” manager Bob Melvin told reporters following a 6-1 loss in Houston on Wednesday. “We’re going to have to play our way out of it.” Tampa Bay, meanwhile, remains tied for first in the AL East with the New York Yankees following a 2-1 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. The Rays (22-19) are staying above water despite using a major league-most 40 players - including 21 pitchers and 13 rookies - and have already used more relievers (16) than they did last season (15). Tampa Bay rookie Alex Colome has struggled in his last two starts and opposes Jesse Chavez, who has dropped three of his five turns since joining the rotation.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (1-3, 2.63 ERA) vs. Rays RH Alex Colome (2-1, 6.05)

Chavez received a no-decision after yielding two runs and eight hits in six innings of a 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday - his third quality start in five turns. The 31-year-old Californian didn’t allow a run in four relief appearances over 6 2/3 innings before posting a 3.19 ERA as a starter. Chavez has a 3.18 ERA in three relief appearances covering 5 2/3 innings against Tampa Bay and has limited the Rays roster to two hits in 16 at-bats.

Colome didn’t earn a decision after allowing three runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings of a 6-4 loss at Minnesota on Saturday after permitting eight runs and 11 hits in six innings during an 11-5 setback to the New York Yankees on May 11. The 26-year-old Dominican native was 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in his first two starts since being recalled from Triple-A Durham. Colome, who is 5-2 with a 3.66 ERA in 12 career appearances (10 starts), has never faced Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics are hitting .194 with runners in scoring position over the last 14 games after batting .310 in such situations over the first 28 contests.

2. Tampa Bay 1B James Loney is 11-for-24 during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. Oakland won four of the six meetings last season and hasn’t lost a series to Tampa Bay since 2010.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Rays 2