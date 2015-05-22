Preview: Athletics at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays, who have allowed two or fewer runs in half of their 42 games, attempt to add to that total when they send Chris Archer to the mound against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday. The Rays notched their fourth shutout of the season with a 3-0 victory in the opener of the four-game series on Thursday, taking over first place in the American League East in the process.

David DeJesus is 10-for-25 during his seven-game hitting streak for Tampa Bay after recording an RBI double and a solo blast on Thursday and teammate James Loney is 12-for-28 over an eight-game run. The Athletics continued to nosedive as they lost their third straight and 13th in the last 15 contests. Oakland is near the top of the AL in runs and in the middle of the pack in ERA, but it has been charged with an AL-high 45 errors and has committed at least one in 17 of its last 18 games. Former Ray Stephen Vogt has scuffled of late (2-for-17) but leads the Athletics with nine home runs and 30 RBIs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (2-2, 3.08 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (4-4, 2.47)

Kazmir allowed two or fewer runs in his first four starts of the season while going 2-0 but has accomplished the feat only once in the last four outings, losing his only two decisions. The 31-year-old Texan, who won 55 games in parts of six seasons with the Rays, gave up five runs (three earned) over 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox last time out. DeJesus is 8-for-21 versus Kazmir, who is 1-2 with a 4.11 ERA in three career starts versus his former team.

Archer limited Minnesota to one run on four hits Monday to win for the first time in four starts this month and has permitted two or fewer runs in six of nine outings overall. The 26-year-old North Carolina native has held opponents to a .198 batting average overall and boasts 62 strikeouts in just 54 2/3 innings. Brett Lawrie went 5-for-13 while with Toronto against Archer, who faces the Athletics for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria has hit safely in eight of the last nine games, including the 1,000th of his career Thursday.

2. Oakland OF Coco Crisp was not with the team Thursday as he is out indefinitely with a neck injury.

3. The Rays’ bench is sporting a .373 (28-for-75) average with 16 homers, 22 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Athletics 1