Preview: Athletics at Rays

The surging Tampa Bay Rays look to extend a home winning streak and solidify their hold on first place in the American League East when they continue a four-game series with Oakland on Saturday. The Rays have taken the first two games of the set - including Friday’s 5-2 triumph - to move a season-high five games over .500 (24-19).

They’ve also won five in a row at home as part of a 7-3 run that has them sitting 1 1/2 games over the New York Yankees in the division. Chris Archer and five relievers combined to scatter nine hits and strike out 12 A’s batters in Friday’s win, which lowered Tampa Bay’s team ERA to 2.71 over its last 30 games. Oakland continues to head in the other direction, dropping four straight and 14 of 16 to establish the worst record in baseball (14-30). Kendall Graveman will get the start in place of the injured Drew Pomeranz for Oakland, while Nathan Karns goes for Tampa Bay.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (1-2, 8.27 ERA) vs. Rays RH Nathan Karns (3-1, 3.77)

Graveman opened the season on the Oakland roster but struggled mightily in four starts, allowing 24 hits and walking nine men in 16 1/3 innings. He had significantly better results at Triple-A Nashville, producing a 1.85 ERA in four outings. The 24-year-old, who has never faced Tampa Bay, yielded two earned runs across 8 1/3 innings in his two road starts earlier this year.

Karns has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four straight starts, going 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in that stretch. He limited the Yankees to two runs while striking out six in five innings on May 13 before being skipped a turn in the rotation. Karns, who has never faced Oakland, will be making his seventh home start of the season, compared to just two on the road.

WALK-OFFS

1. The A’s are 1-13 in day games.

2. Rays 3B Evan Longoria has seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak (.333).

3. Oakland is expected to make a decision this weekend on whether to put OF Coco Crisp (neck) on the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Athletics 3