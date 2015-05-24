Preview: Athletics at Rays

Sonny Gray, who has been one of the few bright spots for the Oakland Athletics this season, attempts to gain them a split of their four-game series against the host Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Gray, who ranks second in the American League in ERA (1.92), has held opponents to fewer than two earned runs in six of his nine outings.

The Athletics, who own the worst record in baseball at 15-30, snapped a four-game slide and won for only the third time in 17 contests with a 5-0 triumph on Saturday. Eric Sogard has led the offense of late, going 6-for-14 in his last four games - including two hits and two runs in Saturday’s triumph. David DeJesus continues to shine for the Rays, recording 12 hits in 29 at-bats with five RBIs over his last nine games after a 2-for-2 effort Saturday. Erasmo Ramirez will oppose Gray as he makes his fifth start of the season.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (4-2, 1.92 ERA) vs. Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (2-1, 6.44)

Gray has dropped his last two decisions despite allowing a total of four runs over 12 innings, including three in five frames against Houston last time out. The Vanderbilt product has limited opponents to two or fewer runs in seven of his nine turns and recorded 57 strikeouts in 61 innings. James Loney (3-for-7) and Kevin Kiermaier (1-for-2, home run) have had success versus Gray, who is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA in three career starts against the Rays.

Ramirez comes in off consecutive victories, permitting a total of three runs and three hits over 10 innings to beat the New York Yankees and Atlanta. The 25-year-old Nicaraguan has struck out 25 and allowed 26 hits in 29 1/3 frames – 12 as a reliever. Josh Reddick is 0-for-11 with four strikeouts versus Ramirez, who went 0-5 with a 4.83 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) against Oakland while with Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland INF Brett Lawrie, who was rested Saturday, is 27-for-82 (.329) this month after batting .229 in April.

2. Loney went 0-for-4 on Saturday to halt a nine-game hitting streak during which he went 13-for-32.

3. The Athletics, who are 2-13 in one-run contests, have won only twice in 15 day games after Saturday’s victory.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Athletics 3