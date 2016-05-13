Preview: Athletics at Rays

The team with the lowest batting average in the majors meets the American League’s worst pitching staff when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Oakland Athletics on Friday to begin a three-game series. The Rays are batting .224 overall after getting swept in three contests at Seattle and Oakland’s ERA ballooned to 4.97 while giving up 56 runs during a five-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay had won a season-high four games in a row before visiting Seattle and posted 11 runs despite getting one at-bat from its leadoff hitter Logan Forsythe. The second baseman, who is batting .308, is expected to return from a sore shoulder Friday against Oakland’s most efficient starting pitcher, Rich Hill. The Athletics, who have lost nine of 10 in May, allowed double-digit runs in four straight games and manager Bob Melvin told reporters the team’s bullpen is “in disarray.” Oakland’s offense is in the middle of the pack in the majors and Billy Burns (11-for-32), along with Yonder Alonso (9-for-25, five doubles), are working on seven-game hitting streaks.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Rich Hill (4-3, 2.39 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 3.10)

Hill has permitted two or fewer runs in four straight games while notching three victories in that span and has given up more than five hits once this season. The 36-year-old Boston native, who is pitching for his seventh team, boasts 46 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings. Hill is 1-0 with a 4.97 ERA in 10 games (one start) versus Tampa Bay and has kept Evan Longoria (0-for-4, two strikeouts) under control.

Odorizzi has been one of the hardest-luck starting pitchers in the league with no wins despite holding five of his seven opponents -- and three straight -- to two or fewer runs. The 26-year-old Illinois native issued just eight walks in 40 2/3 innings overall and has three quality starts. Coco Crisp is 2-for-3 with two RBIs against Odorizzi, who is 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA in two career outings versus the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics, who went 3-4 against the Rays last season, placed 2B-SS Jed Lowrie (shin) and OF-1B Mark Canha (back) on the disabled list Wednesday.

2. Tampa Bay DH-OF Corey Dickerson is batting .182 overall, but had three homers and eight RBIs in the last six contests.

3. Oakland OF Khris Davis went 5-for-13 with four RBIs in the series at Boston.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Athletics 2