Preview: Athletics at Rays

Brandon Guyer has been one of the bright spots through an inconsistent start for the Tampa Bay Rays and should get even more playing time after Logan Forsythe was placed on the disabled list. Guyer has 11 hits in his last eight games and looks to continue contributing from the leadoff spot when the Rays host the Oakland Athletics on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Forsythe was batting .308 before suffering a hairline fracture of his left shoulder blade when he was hit by a pitch from Felix Hernandez in Seattle on Monday and was placed on the DL on Saturday. Guyer had two hits and two RBIs to raise his average to .328 as Tampa Bay snapped a season-high four-game losing streak with Saturday’s 6-0 victory. The Athletics managed only two hits after winning the first game of the series Friday and have dropped 10 of their last 12 contests. Danny Valencia had one of the singles to extend his hitting streak to nine games – a season high for Oakland.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (3-4, 6.00 ERA) vs. Rays LH Matt Moore (1-3, 4.83)

After beginning the season with four consecutive quality starts, Gray struggled mightily in his last three outings while allowing 18 runs in 12 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old Vanderbilt product, who went 14-7 in 2015, gave up seven runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 frames last time out against Boston. Gray faced Tampa Bay twice last year and went 1-0 while permitting three runs in 13 innings.

Control is becoming a concern for Moore, who walked seven combined in his last two outings and did not make it through five innings in either. The 26-year-old gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings at Seattle last time out – the fifth time in seven starts he has allowed three or fewer. Billy Butler has a double and two RBIs versus Moore, who is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in two meetings with Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics are 1-4 against left-handed starters this season and will face only their third in 35 games Sunday.

2. Tampa Bay designated RHP Danny Farquhar for assignment after Saturday’s game and recalled INF Taylor Motter.

3. Oakland RHP Ryan Madson has not allowed an earned run in his past 11 outings and is 9-for-9 in save opportunities.

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Athletics 2