Athletics 5, Rays 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Oakland Athletics ended a four-game losing streak, getting a surprisingly strong start from rookie Kendall Graveman in a 5-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Oakland (15-30) got its first four runs with two out in the sixth, taking advantage of two Rays errors on one play.

Tampa Bay (24-20) remained 1 1/2 games up in the American League East but managed only six hits on a quiet day at the plate, being shut out for the fifth time this season.

The A’s broke out of a scoreless tie in the sixth, getting four runs with two out -- three on a two-error play by the Rays.

Tampa Bay starter Nathan Karns left with a shutout and two runners on, but reliever Xavier Cedeno couldn’t get the final out to escape the jam.

Cedeno gave up an RBI single to second baseman Eric Sogard for a 1-0 lead, then walked first baseman Mark Canha, the team’s No. 8 hitter, to load the bases.

Left fielder Sam Fuld hit a single to center field to score one run, and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier misplayed the ball, allowing a third run to score.

Kiermaier’s throw home was perfect, but dropped by catcher Rene Rivera for a second error, allowing the fourth run -- including three on the play -- to score for a 4-0 lead.

Called up to help an overworked bullpen, Rays reliever Enny Romero made his season debut but struggled, walking four consecutive batters in the eighth to give the A’s a 5-0 lead.

The Rays got two singles and a walk off reliever Tyler Clippard in the ninth, but pinch-hitter Joey Butler struck out to end the game.

The win marked Oakland’s sixth shutout of the season, but its first since April 18, as the A’s had five in their first 12 games but none in the next 32 before Saturday.

Graveman was called up for a second shot as an injury replacement after having an 8.27 ERA in four starts in April. He had a 1.85 ERA in four minor-league starts and held the Rays to three hits and no runs in the six innings. He struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches.

While not nearly as dominating, Rays starter Nathan Karns matched him on the scoreboard, holding the A’s scoreless despite giving up six hits in the first five innings.

Oakland had its chances, stranding two in the second and the fourth, but Karns got out of trouble both times.

The Rays got a leadoff double from third baseman Logan Forsythe in the fifth, then had left fielder David DeJesus hit by a pitch. Despite having two on and none out, the Rays couldn’t convert the opportunity, with catcher Rene Rivera, hitting .148 entering the game, making the final out of the inning.

NOTES: With a bullpen in need of rest, the Rays made a move to add a 13th arm to the active roster, sending INF Tim Beckham to Triple-A Durham after he hit a home run and triple in Friday’s win, and called up LHP Enny Romero, who can provide long relief. Romero has pitched in only one major-league game, with the Rays in 2013. ... Despite winning the Athletics are an MLB-worst 2-13 in day games, as compared to a 13-17 record in night games. They have hit 30 of their 39 home runs at night. ... Oakland has the majors’ worst record in one-run games, 2-13 this season. The A’s are 0-6 in extra innings in 2015.