Rays rally past Athletics in 11th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Alex Cobb was back on the mound and the Tampa Bay Rays got another much-needed springboard, finally finding their bats.

Sean Rodriguez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning to give the Rays their first walkoff win of the season, a 5-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Tropicana Field to end a four-game losing streak.

“It was kind of nice. We have not had that moment,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said of the team’s celebration at home plate after Rodriguez’s game-winner. “We’ve had plenty of opportunities for that moment. ... I believe there’s more of those forthcoming. It was great for our guys to do that. We needed some kind of a boost.”

The Rays, who lost a 1-0 lead in the ninth to send the game to extra innings, showed their perseverence in the 11th. Evan Longoria led off the inning with a two-strike single and scored the tying run on a two-out single by Desmond Jennings.

Rodriguez, a late-inning substitution at second base, crushed another two-strike pitch just fair down the left-field line for a much-needed win.

“When I hit it, I knew it was far enough. I didn’t know if it was going to be fair, though,” said Rodriguez, who praised the Rays’ pitching staff for keeping them in the game until they found the hitting to match.

Cobb, pitching for the first time since April 12, worked six-plus scoreless innings, holding baseball’s highest-scoring lineup in check. And after scoring just two runs in a stretch of 44 innings, the Rays got the runs they needed to end a four-game losing streak.

“You always have that expectation going into the game that you need to get deep in the game and dominate and really try to execute your pitches and give your team the best chance to win,” Cobb said.

Oakland took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 11th on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Yoenis Cespedes that scored designated hitter Josh Donaldson.

“It felt like, for a while, there might not be any runs scored, just try to wait out the starter and get to the bullpen,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “They scratched a run off Sonny (Gray) and we were able to get a run off (Rays closer Grant Balfour). We just weren’t able to get it done.”

The Rays scored their first run in the seventh when first baseman James Loney led off with a walk and got to third on the first major-league hit by rookie second baseman Cole Figueroa, who singled to right. Shortstop Yunel Escobar came through with an RBI single up the middle, driving in Loney to give the Rays their first lead since Friday.

Oakland (30-17) found its bats in the sixth, getting a two-out single by center fielder Coco Crisp and then a double down the right-field line by former Rays catcher John Jaso. Donaldson, who had the team’s only hit in the first five innings, walked to load the bases, but Cobb got first baseman Brandon Moss to ground out to first to end the inning.

Cobb, returning after missing six weeks with a strained oblique, was dominant early, holding Oakland to one hit in the first five innings.

The A’s got a first-inning single from Donaldson, but Cobb faced the minimum in the next four innings, with a third-inning walk negated by a double play.

The Rays, however, matched the zero on the scoreboard for five innings, continuing a horrid drought that saw them score two runs in 37 innings entering the game.

Tampa Bay had a chance in the third, getting singles from catcher Jose Molina, designated hitter David DeJesus and left fielder Matt Joyce to load the bases with two outs. Wil Myers, batting cleanup, ripped a shot to right-center field, but he was robbed of a bases-clearing double when Oakland right fielder Josh Reddick made a leaping grab as he crashed against the wall to end the inning.

“Not too many guys make that play,” Melvin said of Reddick’s catch. “It’s like a three-run double, really (he took away).”

NOTES: The two teams came in from opposite directions, with Oakland having won five straight and 11 of 12 and Tampa Bay losing four in a row and 11 of 15, including nine of its last 10 at home. ... Oakland pitchers had held the Rays to seven runs in the last five meetings, all A’s wins. ... The Rays’ all-time record against Oakland coming in was 55-91, their worst against any American League opponent.