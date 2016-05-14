Valencia powers A’s past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Danny Valencia had his first two home runs of the season, but his biggest play in the Oakland Athletics’ 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays came in the ninth inning, with the bases loaded and the go-ahead run at the plate.

Evan Longoria ripped a line drive, but Valencia, guarding the line at third base, dived to his left and made the grab, helping Oakland end a five-game losing streak with his bat and his glove.

“That was a big play,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s like knocking in two runs.”

Valencia had tried to hit the catwalks in the roof of Tropicana Field in batting practice, and he did just that in the first inning with the first of his two home runs.

“It’s nice. I’ve had a zero in my column and it’s the middle of May,” he said. “Definitely nice to get in that column finally and hit a couple out of the park.”

Oakland (15-21) had allowed at least 11 runs in each of its last four losses, but found its pitching as well with starter Rich Hill (5-3) overcoming a rough start and retiring 12 batters in a row at one point.

The Rays (15-18) dropped their fourth straight game as starter Jake Odorizzi (0-2) needing 42 pitches to get through the first inning and allowing six hits in the Athletics’ first nine at-bats.

“I actually thought Odo had pretty good stuff tonight. They just did a really good job,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “The mistakes he made were the changeups for the home runs.”

Valencia, out since Monday with a hamstring injury, had his first two home runs of the season -- solo shots in the first and sixth innings. Khris Davis hit his eighth home run (a three-run shot) and Marcus Semien hit his ninth, already matching an Oakland team record for most home runs hit from the No. 9 slot in the batting order in a season.

The four home runs matches a season high for the Athletics as well as matching the most allowed by the Rays in a game this season.

“The two splits weren’t that good,” Odorizzi said. “They were kind of identical to be honest. I thought I did a good job of commanding the zone -- a lot of strikes, as you saw. I was around the zone and trying to get as quick outs as possible.”

Oakland reliever Ryan Madson loaded the bases in the ninth as Kevin Kiermaier singled, Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch and Logan Morrison walked. Evan Longoria hit a line drive snagged by Valencia at third, and Steve Pearce popped out to end the game.

The Athletics jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, getting Davis’ three-run home and a solo shot by Valencia.

The Rays answered in the bottom of the first as Hill walked two and gave up RBI singles to Pearce and Steven Souza.

Another walk loaded the bases, but Hill escaped with a 4-2 lead, getting Kiermaier to ground out to end the inning. Hill retired the next 11 batters in order, including five strikeouts.

Oakland opened the second with two hits -- for six hits in their first trip through the batting order -- but Odorizzi got out of the second without any more damage, as Davis lined out to center with the bases loaded.

The Athletics extended their lead to 5-2 in the fourth inning on Semien’s solo shot to left field. Odorizzi threw 97 pitches in four innings, replaced by reliever Dana Eveland to open the fifth.

The Rays pulled within 5-3 in the fifth, as Desmond Jennings walked with two outs and scored on Longoria’s RBI double to the corner in left field.

NOTES: With backup C Josh Phegley dealing with soreness in his right knee, Oakland recalled C Matt McBride from Triple-A Nashville and optioned RHP Zach Neal to make room. McBride was hitting .175 for Nashville. Neal made his major league debut on Wednesday, giving up three runs in three innings. ... Rays 2B Logan Forsythe, who missed two games with a shoulder injury suffered in Monday’s game, was again not in the starting lineup, though he was available off the bench and should return to the lineup on Saturday. ... Former Athletics and Rays reliever Grant Balfour, who recently retired, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Sunday’s game to wrap up the three-game series. ... The Rays have gone just short of two years since their last walkoff homer, and counting Wednesday’s loss in Seattle, they’ve given up an American League-high eight walkoff home runs since their last one.