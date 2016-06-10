Preview: Athletics at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds finally will receive a reinforcement for their injury-ravaged starting rotation when Anthony DeSclafani makes his season debut on Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague series against the visiting Oakland Athletics. The series will cap a nine-game homestand for Cincinnati, which is 5-3 in June.

The Reds’ bid for a third consecutive series win was denied when they dropped the final two games to St. Louis, which improved to 18-4 in the last 22 series versus Cincinnati. Left fielder Adam Duvall has four homers and 11 RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak for the Reds. Oakland followed a five-game winning streak by losing the first five of its current eight-game road trip and allowing at least four runs in each defeat. The Athletics managed a combined eight hits in a two-game sweep by Milwaukee.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (3-5, 5.77 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (2015: 9-13, 4.05)

Gray provided the Athletics with a reason for optimism going forward when he came off the 15-day disabled list to hold Houston to one run on five hits over five innings on Sunday. It was a much-needed boost of confidence for the 26-year-old Gray, who was 0-4 while surrendering 29 runs over his previous five outings. A 14-game winner in each of the previous two seasons, Gray was outstanding on the road in 2015, posting an 8-3 record and 2.82 ERA.

DeSclafani has been on the disabled list since the end of spring training with an oblique strain, but finally received the green light to rejoin the rotation after making three rehab starts. The 26-year-old DeSclafani put together a solid rookie season in 2015, but he stumbled at the end by giving up 17 runs while dropping his last three starts. He struggled at Great American Ball Park, logging a 5-9 record and unsightly 5.11 ERA in 16 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics placed LHP Rich Hill (groin) on the 15-day disabled list and traded OF Chris Coghlan to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

2. Reds CF Billy Hamilton missed Thursday’s game after being placed in MLB’s concussion protocol.

3. Oakland selected LHP A.J. Puk from the University of Florida with the sixth pick in the draft.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Reds 2