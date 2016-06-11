Preview: Athletics at Reds

Interleague play has not been kind to the Cincinnati Reds, who ended a seven-game losing streak against American League opponents with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Winners of six of nine overall, the Reds look to make it two in a row against the Athletics on Saturday afternoon in the middle contest of a three-game set.

Left fielder Adam Duvall came up big once again for Cincinnati, delivering a tying RBI double in the seventh inning and scoring the winning run on a wild pitch in the series opener. Duvall has 12 RBIs during a career-high eight-game hitting streak to boost his total to 41 -- one behind team leader Jay Bruce. The Athletics have dropped a season-high six consecutive games, all coming on the current eight-game road trip, and have scored two runs or fewer four times in that span. “We’re sick of losing,” said Oakland catcher Stephen Vogt, whose solo homer accounted for his team’s lone run Friday night.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Daniel Mengden (NR) vs. Reds RH Dan Straily (3-2, 3.34)

Mengden, acquired in the deal that sent left-hander Scott Kazmir to the Houston Astros in July 2015, will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday to make his major-league debut. The 23-year-old Mengden has posted a combined 5-1 record with a 1.19 ERA in 11 starts between Double-A Midland and Nashville. He struck out 28 in 23 innings to go with an 0.78 ERA at Midland before he was promoted to Triple-A, where he posted a 1.38 ERA in seven turns.

Straily opened the season in the bullpen but has been a nice addition to Cincinnati’s rotation, permitting three runs or fewer in nine of his 10 starts. A 10-game winner with the Athletics in 2013, Straily went seven strong innings of two-run ball in his last start but did not factor in the decision. Straily has been solid in seven starts at Great American Ball Park, posting a 1-0 record and 2.84 ERA while holding opponents to a .172 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips is riding a 13-game hitting streak.

2. Oakland recalled IF Max Muncy and RHP Zach Neal and optioned RHP Jesse Hahn to Nashville.

3. Reds CF Billy Hamilton was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Friday.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Athletics 3