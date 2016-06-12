Preview: Athletics at Reds

Entering the weekend, the Oakland Athletics may have hoped a three-game series against the majors’ worst pitching staff and a team winless in interleague play was just what they needed in order to stop their downward spiral. Instead, the host Cincinnati Reds have collected a couple of low-scoring victories on the strength of their rotation and bullpen, and look to complete a sweep of Oakland on Sunday.

Cincinnati was swept in four games by Cleveland and three by Seattle from May 16-22 to begin an 11-game losing streak and fall to 0-7 in interleague action. The Reds, who sport a major-league worst 5.49 ERA, have won nine of 14 since that slide and are getting quality pitching of late -- allowing a total of five runs over their last three games, including a pair of 2-1 victories in this series. The Athletics’ offensive problems started well before traveling to Cincinnati, however, as they have scored two runs or fewer five times during their season-worst seven-game losing streak. Oakland has dropped nine in a row away from home and is in danger of its first winless road trip of at least eight games since finishing the 1995 season with nine straight defeats.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2-6, 5.49 ERA) vs. Reds LH John Lamb (1-3, 4.74)

Graveman improved his unbeaten streak to three games but continued to struggle on the road in Houston on June 4, surrendering five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 frames en route to a no-decision. The Mississippi State product, who is 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in six away outings, has been unable to complete the sixth inning in seven of his 11 starts. Graveman has never faced the Reds and a 7.03 ERA over his last eight turns, but he is 1-2 with a 3.52 ERA in three starts against the National League.

Despite leaving with a 6-1 lead after working a season-high 7 1/3 innings, Lamb settled for a no-decision Tuesday against St. Louis when the bullpen imploded and was charged with three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. The 25-year-old stopped a three-start losing streak in his previous outing, yielding one run over a then-season high seven frames in a win over Colorado on June 1. Lamb was abysmal in his first two career interleague turns in May, giving up 11 runs (10 earned) on 16 hits in 10 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland’s road losing streak is the team’s longest since dropping 11 in a row away from home in 2005.

2. Reds RF Jay Bruce has six homers and 16 RBIs over his last 16 games.

3. Athletics LF Khris Davis was held out Saturday for precautionary reasons after getting hit by a pitch in the left arm Friday, but he is expected to return to the lineup for the finale.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Athletics 3