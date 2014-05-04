FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Athletics at Red Sox

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Boston Red Sox are slamming their way past the Oakland Athletics. The Red Sox will attempt to record a grand slam for the third straight game and polish off a sweep when they host the Athletics again on Sunday. Dustin Pedroia got the home run parade started with a grand slam in Friday’s triumph and Jonny Gomes connected in the first inning to give Boston a quick four-run cushion in Saturday’s contest while Oakland struggled with the Red Sox’s starters.

The Athletics managed a total of one run in 15 innings against Boston starters Clay Buchholz and Jon Lester, who struck out a career-high 15 in Saturday’s 6-3 win. Oakland finally got some momentum on offense in the ninth inning against the Red Sox bullpen on Saturday but had a rally fall short when Koji Uehara came out of the bullpen and cleaned up a mess. The offensive slump for the A’s comes on the heels of a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers in which they pounded out 25 runs.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (4-1, 1.76 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH John Lackey (4-2, 3.83)

Gray posted his first career shutout at Texas on Monday, scattering three hits while striking out six and walking one. The 24-year-old owns six straight quality starts to begin the season and has struck out 37 in 41 total innings. Gray is making his first career appearance against Boston and is 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA in two road starts this season.

Lackey went eight innings in each of his last two starts, surrendering a total of three runs and striking out 16 to earn back-to-back wins. The Texas native has issued only eight walks in 40 total innings and has not yielded a home run in any of his last three turns. Lackey held the Athletics to two runs on three hits over seven innings to earn a win in his lone start against them in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. DH David Ortiz hit his 379 home run as a member of the Red Sox on Saturday, tying Dwight Evans for fourth on the franchise list.

2. Oakland RF Josh Reddick is 0-for-9 in the last three games and struck out three times on Saturday.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia has reached base safely 35 times in the last 17 games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Red Sox 2

