Preview: Athletics at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox can post their first three-game winning streak since the opening week of the season as they attempt to complete a sweep of the visiting Oakland Athletics on Sunday. The Red Sox have received back-to-back quality starts from their beleaguered starting rotation in winning the first two games of the series by identical 4-2 scores.

While his numbers are mediocre at best, Clay Buchholz is starting to pitch like the ace that Boston envisioned and can deliver the team’s first three-game sweep of the season. Hanley Ramirez, who clubbed 10 homers in April, went deep at Fenway for the first time since May 29 as part of a three-hit performance Saturday. Oakland averaged five runs per game during a 6-1 stretch entering the series but has mustered little offense in dropping to an American League-worst 23-35. Rookie right-hander Kendall Graveman attempts to remain unbeaten on the road and salvage the series finale for the Athletics.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (3-2, 5.56 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (3-6, 3.82)

Graveman improved to 2-0 over his last three starts with a season high-tying six innings of three-run ball in a 5-3 victory at Detroit on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Alabama native was one out shy of a quality start in his previous turn against the New York Yankees after blanking Tampa Bay on three hits over six innings on May 23. Pitching away from home has not fazed Graveman, who is 3-0 with a 2.21 ERA in his four road starts.

Buchholz earned his second victory since the season opener with a dominant performance last time out, blanking Minnesota on three hits over eight innings in a 1-0 win. He has pitched at least 7 1/3 innings in each of his last four turns, but is only 1-2 in that span due to the fact the Boston has managed only one run in each start. Buchholz is 3-2 with a 6.68 ERA versus Oakland but has held Brett Lawrie to 3-for-25.

WALK-OFFS

1. Slumping Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval is expected back in lineup Sunday after sitting out the past two games.

2. Athletics CF Billy Burns had an RBI triple Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

3. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia is 12-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Red Sox 4