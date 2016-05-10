Preview: Athletics at Red Sox

Jackie Bradley Jr. may have earned himself a place in Boston’s future with an incredible hot streak last season and looks like he’s at it again this month. Bradley will try to push his career-best hitting streak to 16 consecutive games when the Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday.

Bradley Jr. hit .446 with a .952 slugging percentage in a 25-game stretch bridging August and September last season and is up to .382 with 11 extra-base hits during the current hitting streak. Bradley had his best game in the bunch on Monday, when he went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and six RBIs as part of Boston’s 15-hit barrage in a 14-7 triumph. The entire Red Sox lineup could be in for a big series with the way the Athletics staff has performed of late. Oakland has dropped seven of its last eight games while allowing a total of 25 runs in the last two contests and an average of 7.1 in the eight.

TV: 7:10 p.m. CSN California (Oakland), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Manaea (0-0, 7.20 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Sean O’Sullivan (0-0, 9.00)

Manaea is making his third career start and still searching for his first win after not factoring in the decision in his first two turns. The 24-year-old went through the first four innings scoreless against Seattle on Wednesday but was reached for four runs in the fifth. Manaea walked four over five innings in his first start but cut that number down to one while striking out six against the Mariners.

O’Sullivan was called up to take the roster spot of ineffective left-hander Henry Owens and will be making his 53rd career start. The 28-year-old journeyman went 1-6 with a 6.08 ERA in 13 starts for the Philadelphia Phillies last season and is starting for his fifth different team. O’Sullivan made his Boston debut at New York on Saturday and worked an inning of relief, allowing one run and two hits.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 3B Danny Valencia left Monday’s game with tightness in his left hamstring and is day-to-day.

2. Boston DH David Ortiz doubled twice among three hits on Monday and has multiple hits in six of his last 10 games.

3. Oakland 1B-LF Mark Canha (back) was held out of the lineup on Monday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Athletics 4