Red Sox 7, Athletics 1: Dustin Pedroia hit a grand slam and Clay Buchholz worked 6 1/3 strong innings as Boston took the series opener from visiting Oakland.

A.J. Pierzynski drove in a run and scored twice on two hits while Jackie Bradley Jr. added an RBI double for the Red Sox, who bounced back after dropping both ends of a doubleheader to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Buchholz (2-2) allowed a run on three hits and three walks while striking out five to earn his second straight win.

John Jaso tripled and scored while Yoenis Cespedes doubled for the Athletics. Dan Straily (1-2) started for Oakland and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings while striking out three.

Grady Sizemore led off the second inning for the Red Sox with a double and came around to score when Pierzynski’s single glanced off third baseman Josh Donaldson’s glove and trickled into left field. Bradley’s two-out double to deep center plated Pierzynski to make it a 2-0 gap.

Jaso led off the next half-inning with a triple to deep center that just got past Bradley’s leap and came in on a two-out wild pitch to cut the deficit in half. Boston loaded the bases on two hits and a walk against Dan Otero in the sixth before Ryan Cook came on to face Pedroia and left an 0-2 breaking ball over the middle of the plate that was slugged over the wall in left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pedroia’s grand slam marked the 100th home run of his career. … Umpires briefly reviewed Pedroia’s home run to check for fan interference but upheld the call. … Former Boston players Coco Crisp, Jed Lowrie, Brandon Moss, Josh Reddick and Nick Punto combined to go 1-for-17.