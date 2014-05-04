(Updated: MINOR EDITING throughout)

Athletics 3, Red Sox 2 (10): Yoenis Cespedes drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single as Oakland edged Boston to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Athletics loaded the bases with a double and two walks against Chris Capuano (1-1) before Burke Badenhop came on and induced a dribbler to third that Cespedes just beat out as Jed Lowrie scored the go-ahead run. Jim Johnson (3-2) worked the final 1 2/3 innings to earn the win for Oakland while Brandon Moss added two hits and an RBI.

Will Middlebrooks doubled leading off the bottom of the 10th inning, but was thrown out at third on a sacrifice bunt attempt as the Red Sox (15-17) missed out on another chance to reach .500. Grady Sizemore doubled in a run in the fifth and A.J. Pierzynski homered in the seventh for Boston.

Josh Donaldson walked, stole second and scored on Moss’ single to center in the first to put Oakland on top before Sizemore’s RBI double to right in the fifth plated Mike Carp with the tying run. Donaldson walked again in the sixth and scored on Cespedes’ double, but Boston got that run back in the seventh when Pierzynski sent a 3-2 fastball from Athletics starter Sonny Gray over the Red Sox bullpen in right-center.

Gray ended up allowing two runs on six hits in six-plus innings while John Lackey matched him with two runs on five hits in six frames. Capuano has allowed three earned runs while recording only two outs over the last two days after a string of 15 straight scoreless innings to begin the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston 1B Mike Napoli (finger) got the day off and Carp had two hits in his place. Oakland RF Josh Reddick went 0-for-10 with five strikeouts in the series against his former team and grounded into a double play in the ninth with the go-ahead run on second. He rolled his ankle coming out of the box on the play and was replaced in the field. … The Athletics return home to host the Seattle Mariners on Monday while the Red Sox get the day off before hosting an interleague series against the Cincinnati Reds.