Red Sox 7, Athletics 4

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run double to plate the tying and go-ahead runs and lead the Boston Red Sox to a come-from-behind 7-4 victory and a three-game sweep over the Oakland Athletics in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The shortstop’s timely double highlighted a seven-run frame and gave Boston (27-31) its first series sweep of three of more games since July 18-20 of last season.

Rusney Castillo, who moved to center field to give Mookie Betts a breather, hit his first home run of the season on a 3-2 pitch to lead off the eighth inning and reduce the A’s lead to 4-1. Left fielder Hanley Ramirez singled to short to drive in a run later in the eighth to cut the Red Sox’s deficit to two runs.

Designated hitter David Ortiz then hit a sacrifice fly to left, making it a one-run game. First baseman Mike Napoli struck out swinging for the second out, but third baseman Pablo Sandoval hit a single off the wall in left that momentarily confused left fielder Mark Canha, moving Ramirez to third.

Betts pinch ran for Sandoval and stole second, putting runners on second and third with two outs to set up Bogaerts’ heroics. His double to left drove in the tying and go-ahead runs.

After the big hit, Alejandro De Aza pinch hit for catcher Sandy Leon and singled to right to plate Bogaerts. Castillo capped off the scoring with an RBI single to left.

Steven Wright (3-2), who was moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen before the game, got the win in relief. The right-handed knuckleballer gave up a hit and a walk and struck out two in 3 1/3 innings. Left-hander Tommy Layne tossed a clean ninth for his first save of the season.

Red Sox starter Clay Buchholz breezed through the first inning but ran into trouble in following innings. The right-hander received a no-decision, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

For the fifth consecutive outing, Buchholz received one or fewer runs of support.

Kendall Graveman eclipsed the six-inning mark for the first time this season, giving up one earned run on six hits and two walks while recording six strikeouts for the Athletics (23-36), which finished its six-game road trip at 2-4.

Right-hander Tyler Clippard (0-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering three earned runs on four hits in one-third of an inning.

Canha was nearly perfect at the plate, going 3-for-4 for Oakland. Right fielder Josh Reddick also had a three-hit day, going 3-for-4, and catcher Josh Phegley was 2-for-3.

Oakland had only scored two runs before the seventh inning in the first two games of the series, but it was able to put up a three-spot in the second on Sunday.

After blasting a solo home run Saturday, Canha nearly put another one in the seats on a fly ball to right field. Red Sox right fielder Brock Holt couldn’t make the catch as he ran into the wall, and Canha reached second with a double.

Designated hitter Billy Butler scored from third on the play, giving the A’s a 1-0 lead.

Reddick scored on a wild pitch with Phegley at the plate, and second baseman Eric Sogard plated Canha from third with a single to right to make it 3-0.

Canha doubled again to lead off the fourth and was brought home on Phegley’s double off the Green Monster in left, extending the A’s lead to four.

Buchholz loaded the bases with nobody out later in the inning, but struck out two and forced an inning-ending groundout to escape the jam.

Boston had its chances in the early frames. Castillo lined out to third with a pair of runners in scoring position to end the second inning, and Napoli struck out with runners on the corners to conclude the third.

NOTES: Boston completed its first sweep of the season. ... Red Sox starting RHP Clay Buchholz has not won consecutive starts this season. Entering Sunday, he had received one run of support in each of his last four games. He got none on Sunday, before the Red Sox exploded for seven runs after Buchholz was removed. ... 3B Pablo Sandoval was back in Boston’s lineup after two days off. The third baseman had hit .117 (7-for-60) in his last 19 games. He was 2-for-4 Sunday. ... Oakland starting RHP Kendall Graveman has yet to log more than six innings in a start this season. ... Athletics OF Billy Burns entered Sunday’s game with an 11-game hitting streak, batting .362 during that span. He was 1-for-5 Sunday to extend his streak to 12 games. ... INF Brett Lawrie, a pinch hitter on Saturday, returned to the lineup. He entered Sunday 9-for-15 during Oakland’s six-game road trip but 3-for-25 lifetime against Buchholz. He went 0-for-5 Sunday. ... Boston and Oakland are off Monday. Both open three-game series Tuesday, the former visiting Baltimore and the latter hosting Texas.