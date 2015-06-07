Ramirez’s homer guides Red Sox past Athletics

BOSTON -- Hanley Ramirez said seeing injured spectator Tonya Carpenter wheeled past the Red Sox dugout and out of Fenway Park on Friday made for a long, restless night.

He then came out Saturday and drilled a two-run homer in the first inning and added two singles, combining with right-hander Joe Kelly and the bullpen to lead Boston to a 4-2 win over the Oakland A‘s.

“Definitely, I got sick. I couldn’t sleep last night,” he said. “I went to bed late and I actually posted something that everybody pray. I hope she gets back and gets better.”

Carpenter, hit in the head with a broken bat after a ball hit by A’s third baseman Brett Lawrie, sustained life-threatening injuries but was upgraded to stable condition yesterday. The Red Sox issued a statement of support and her family issued one of thanks, but it was clear the players were affected.

Boston came out and won for the second time in 24 hours, the latest sign that something good might be coming for the team.

“It’s about time,” Ramirez said. “We’ve got a couple of guys that can get hot, That’s why we’re playing better baseball.”

Still, the Red Sox’s record is just 26-31.

Kelly, fighting to stay in the rotation, pitched six strong innings to win for the first time since his first start of the season -- and notch his first home win of 2015.

Afterward he said he had no concern about the rotation situation, but a game like this can’t hurt his chance.

Kelly, 0-4 with five no-decisions since beating the Yankees in New York on April 11, gave up a run and four hits while walking two and striking out six.

Boston right-hander Alexi Ogando came on in the seventh and surrendered a one-out solo homer to rookie first baseman Mark Canha, who went deep after leadoff man Max Muncy hit a ball to the fence in right field that was caught.

After a leadoff walk in the eighth, Red Sox left-hander Tommy Layne came on and struck out two batters and walked one. Right-hander Matt Barnes replaced Layne and struck out shortstop Marcus Semien.

Closer Koji Uehara worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save, his second in as many games -- as the Red Sox improved to 4-1 on the season against Oakland.

Ramirez, back in left field, where he has struggled, after serving as the designated hitter Friday, followed a single by third baseman Brock Holt with his 13th homer of the season, only his third since the end of April. He drilled his shot to center field off Jesse Chavez (2-6).

Ramirez singled his next two times up, the first with two outs in the third on a ball that probably should have been fielded by the shaky Semien in the hole.

David Ortiz, back in the DH spot after sitting against left-hander Scott Kazmir on Friday, snapped an 0-for-11 spell and delivered Ramirez with a third-inning double that was misplayed off the wall by left fielder Ben Zobrist. First baseman Mike Napoli brought Ortiz home with a single.

”We were playing better,“ said Oakland manager Bob Melvin, whose team swept three games in Detroit before this series. ”We were certainly swinging the bats better. Our starting pitching has been really what’s been carrying us to where we get some decent at-bats and end up scoring some runs and winning.

“There are times the offense has to pick up the starters, too -- certainly the bullpen the last two days has done a good job for us, (which) was a problem for us for a while. Just kinda getting our timing wrong right now.”

Rookie center fielder Billy Burns tripled home a run in the top of the third for Oakland.

Chavez came in with 16 consecutive scoreless innings and a 2.11 ERA, fourth best in the American League. He lasted five innings, yielding 10 hits and all four runs while fanning five.

“They put good at-bats together,” he said. “They didn’t chase when I had two strikes on them, they made me come back over the plate, and the result was me pitching out of jams. That’s what a good lineup will do to you.”

Ortiz struck out his other three times up, the last against left-hander Drew Pomeranz, leaving the DH at 8-for-68 (.118) against lefties this season.

Napoli, who also had a walk, doubled for his second hit in the seventh.

The A‘s, the worst-fielding team in the major leagues, were not charged with an error but played loose defense for the second game in a row.

NOTES: The family of Tonya Carpenter, the woman who sustained life-threatening injuries when hit by the broken bat of Oakland 3B Brett Lawrie on Friday night, released a statement thanking people for their support. She was upgraded to serious but stable. “All of us offer our prayers and our thoughts as we wish her a speedy recovery,” the Red Sox said in a statement issued before Saturday’s game. ... Lawrie wasn’t in the lineup Saturday, resting a recurring back problem. He pinch-hit and will start Sunday. ... Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval was scratched for the second straight game, this time against a right-hander, but is expected to play Sunday. ... Oakland manager Bob Melvin, alluding to switch pitcher Pat Venitte being part of his bullpen, said, “We have 3 1/2 lefties and 3 1/2 righties” among the relief corps. ... RHP Kendall Graveman faces Boston RHP Clay Buchholz in Sunday’s finale. Buchholz has a 1.47 ERA in his past four starts.