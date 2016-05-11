EditorsNote: new headline

Red Sox flex muscles again, rout Athletics

BOSTON --- It took longer than anticipated, but the Boston Red Sox are finally getting the offensive production they paid for.

After addressing their offensive shortcomings with the signings of Hanley Ramirez and Pablo Sandoval two off-seasons ago, the Red Sox underwent an unexpected power outage.

Ramirez started strong last year but got hurt, Sandoval showed little resemblance to the player he was in San Francisco, and a young core struggled to find its footing early on.

A year later, Boston’s bats are swinging in unison.

“You put the young talent that we’ve got with a couple veteran guys that ... can hit too,” said Hanley Ramirez, who hit one of Boston’s three home runs in a 13-5 blowout of the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

“I think the young guys have been doing a pretty good job, and come here early and get their work done. ... We just try to lead by example.”

Ramirez clocked a two-run shot to left field that was measured at 468 feet -- the second-longest homer in the majors this season.

“That’s a good feeling,” Ramirez said of his blast that left the bat at an estimated 114 miles per hour.

Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer and had five RBIs, while Mookie Betts hit a solo homer and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in a run and extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games.

“Those are ... main contributors to what we’ve done so far this year,” Boston manager John Farrell said of the youngsters.

Dustin Pedroia, Xander Bogaerts and Chris Young all had an RBI while contributing to the Red Sox’s 16-hit attack.

Boston won for the eighth time in 11 games and captured its fifth straight against Oakland (14-20).

Sean O‘Sullivan (1-0) lasted six innings in his first start with the Red Sox, giving up four runs, all in the sixth after the Red Sox built an 11-0 lead. He allowed 12 hits, walked none and struck out three.

Craig Kimbrel tossed a scoreless ninth for Boston.

Coco Crisp drove in a pair of runs for the Athletics. Billy Butler had three hits, while Josh Reddick, Khris Davis, Marcus Semien and Chris Coghlan each had two of Oakland’s 15 hits.

“We swung the bat OK,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. “We just need to hold the other team down early in the game.”

Sean Manaea (0-1) lasted 2 2/3 innings for the Athletics, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits while striking out one.

“It’s just frustrating because I know I‘m a lot better than this,” said Manaea, who has given up four or more runs in all three of his starts this year.

The Athletics have been outscored 27-12 in the first two games of the series and 43-17 overall during their four-game losing streak.

“At some point in time we’re going to have to turn this thing around and starters are going to have to get deeper in the game,” Melvin said.

Boston’s bats picked up where they left off in Monday’s 14-7 series-opening victory.

Betts opened the Boston first with his homer, the first leadoff shot for any Red Sox batter since Betts’ blast June 20, 2015 in Kansas City.

Ramirez hit his towering shot shortly after as Boston went ahead 3-0 after one.

Pedroia’s RBI double two innings later helped spark a five-run frame for the Red Sox.

Bogaerts and Young proceeded to single in runs before Shaw hit a two-run double to stretch the lead to 8-0 and end Manaea’s night.

Shaw’s homer in the fifth built Boston’s lead to 11-0.

Oakland squandered its best chance to score in the second when the slow-footed Butler was thrown out at home plate by Boston center fielder Bradley to end the inning.

Yonder Alonso’s single and Semien’s groundout put runs on the board for the Athletics in the sixth before Crisp hit a two-run double.

Butler doubled home a run an inning later, but Boston scored two runs in its half of the seventh as Josh Rutledge scored on an error and Bradley singled in the final run.

NOTES: Boston DH David Ortiz (rest) was not in the lineup. “As strong as a start that he’s had, personally I lose sight that he’s 40 years old,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. ... Oakland LF Mark Canha (back strain) and RHP Liam Hendriks (right triceps strain) were placed on the 15-day disabled list. RHP Chris Bassitt (Tommy John surgery) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. ... Athletics RHP Andrew Triggs, CF Tyler Ladendorf and LHP Daniel Coulombe were brought up from Triple-A Nashville. RHP J.B. Wendelken was optioned to Nashville. ... Red Sox LHP David Price threw a bullpen session Monday to address mechanical flaws and got advice from teammate 2B Dustin Pedroia. “(Pedroia‘s) competed against (Price) in the batter’s box (so he) knows what it looks like coming at him,” Farrell said, per MLB.com. ... Fans at Tuesday’s game received a bobblehead of Price and his dog, Astro. ... Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello (5-1, 2.95 ERA) faces Athletics LHP Eric Surkamp (0-2, 5.59 ERA) on Wednesday.