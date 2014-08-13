Preview: Athletics at Royals

The Oakland Athletics are the only team to beat Kansas City Royals in the past two weeks and they will try to make it back-to-back victories over the host Royals on Wednesday in the third contest of a four-game series. The Athletics pounded out a season-high 20 hits in snapping Kansas City’s eight-game winning streak - only the second setback in 13 games for the Royals. “It helps when you have contributors up and down the lineup,” said Josh Donaldson, who homered twice Tuesday.

While Oakland owns the best record in the majors at 73-46 and holds a 3 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles in the American League West, Kansas City is a half-game ahead of Detroit atop the AL Central. It’s the latest point in a season that the Royals have been in first place single Aug. 29, 2003, as they seek to reach the postseason for the first time since 1985. A pair of left-handers will square off Wednesday as the Athletics send out Scott Kazmir to oppose Jason Vargas.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (13-4, 2.73 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (8-5, 3.48)

Kazmir has been knocked around in each of his past two outings - both at home - but managed to pick up the win last time out despite allowing five runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He took the loss against the Royals in his previous turn, giving up four runs and 10 hits to snap a five-start unbeaten streak in which he permitted a combined six runs. Kazmir is 4-6 with a 5-12 ERA in 16 career starts versus Kansas City.

Vargas has not been sharp in two starts since undergoing an appendectomy, giving up two runs on nine hits over five innings in a no-decision versus San Francisco last time out. That followed a rough outing in Oakland on Aug. 2 in which he was tagged for seven runs (four earned) in 4 1/3 innings of an 8-3 defeat. Coco Crisp is batting .326 against Kazmir but teammate Donaldson has been limited to one hit in 20 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson has hit safely in nine straight games.

2. Royals OF Alex Gordon has three homers and six RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Athletics RHP Ryan Cook is riding a 20-inning scoreless streak, the longest active string in the majors.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Royals 3