Preview: Athletics at Royals

The Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals meet Sunday in what could be a spirited rubber match of their three-game series after a hard slide and a retaliatory hit batsman occurred in the first two contests. Oakland on Saturday recorded its fifth shutout in 12 games this season with a 5-0 victory, but not before Kansas City starter Yordano Ventura was ejected for hitting Brett Lawrie with a pitch in the fourth inning.

The Royals were without shortstop Alcides Escobar, who suffered a knee sprain after being taken out at second base by Lawrie in Kansas City’s 6-4 victory Friday and is listed as day-to-day. The series was originally highlighted by the homecoming of Athletics designated hitter Billy Butler, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with Kansas City. Butler on Saturday celebrated his 28th birthday with two hits and an RBI and has hit in all 12 games since donning an Oakland jersey. The Athletics’ Scott Kazmir has been nearly unhittable in his first two starts and opposes fellow left-hander Danny Duffy.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (2-0, 0.69 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (1-0, 6.35)

Kazmir has struck out 18 while yielding five walks and four hits in 13 innings this season with his only blemish a solo home run by reigning American League batting champion Jose Altuve of the Astros. Kazmir, though, is 4-7 with a 5.11 ERA in 17 career starts against Kansas City. Omar Infante (7-for-19, two home runs, seven RBIs) has fared well against the 31-year-old Houston native while Alex Gordon (6-for-31, 10 strikeouts) has struggled.

Duffy rebounded from a rough season opener by allowing three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 12-3 victory at Minnesota on Monday. The 26-year-old Californian is 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three starts against Oakland, but hasn’t faced the Athletics since 2012. Duffy is 4-12 with a 4.20 ERA in 30 home appearances (28 starts) and has received no-decisions in each of his last four outings – including the postseason – at Kauffman Stadium.

1. Royals closer Greg Holland on Saturday was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right pectoral muscle. Holland, who had four saves and didn’t allow a hit in four scoreless innings this season, will likely be replaced by Wade Davis.

2. Oakland has outscored opponents 47-1 in its six wins.

3. Kansas City OF Lorenzo Cain on Saturday went 0-for-4 to snap his 10-game hitting streak to start the season.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Royals 2