Preview: Athletics at Royals

The reigning World Series champion Kansas City Royals are running out of time to secure a chance to defend their title, and they haven't been doing themselves any favors with their recent performances at home. The Royals, who are five games back of Toronto for the second American League wild card with 17 remaining, look to avoid being on the wrong side of a four-game sweep when they host the Oakland Athletics in the series finale on Thursday.

Kansas City has lost seven of its last eight at Kauffman Stadium, including the first three of its set against Oakland by a combined 29-7 score. The Royals managed only four singles in Wednesday's 8-0 setback - two of which were delivered by Eric Hosmer, who has recorded five multi-hit performances in his last nine games. Yonder Alonso went 3-for-4 and joined Khris Davis and Marcus Semien with two RBIs for Oakland, which has won three in a row for the first time since posting three straight one-run victories over Baltimore from Aug. 8-10. Alonso has driven in six runs during his four-game RBI streak and has hit safely in six of his last seven contests.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Daniel Mengden (1-7, 6.39 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (10-10, 5.09)

Mengden's stint in the minors did little to help him produce better results with Oakland, as he has surrendered nine runs and 13 hits over 7 2/3 innings in two starts since returning. The 23-year-old native of Houston pitched well against Seattle on Friday, allowing two runs over five frames, but lost his fourth consecutive decision. Mengden, who never has faced Kansas City, has posted a 5.56 ERA in four turns on the road during his rookie season.

Volquez is riding a seven-start unbeaten streak despite failing to record a decision in each of his last three turns. The 33-year-old Dominican is just 2-0 during the streak, however, and has yielded four runs in six of those outings. Volquez improved to 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA in five career starts against the Athletics on April 15, allowing two runs - one earned - and three hits in six innings at Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics are halfway toward matching their longest winning streak of the season - a six-game run from April 16-22.

2. Kansas City DH Kendrys Morales went 1-for-3 on Wednesday after having his 16-game hitting streak halted the previous night.

3. Oakland RHP Sonny Gray, who has been sidelined since Aug. 7 with a strained forearm, plans to throw a 30-pitch bullpen session this weekend with hopes of returning before the end of the season.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Athletics 3