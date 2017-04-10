Preview: Athletics at Royals

The Kansas City Royals will play their home opener with heavy hearts as a ceremony honoring the late Yordano Ventura will precede their contest against the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Ventura, who went 38-31 with a 3.89 ERA for the Royals from 2013-16, was killed on Jan. 22 in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic.

"It will be emotional," Kansas City's Eric Hosmer told reporters. "I think everyone will react differently. It will hit us all differently." The Royals will look to overcome their emotions and bounce back from a 5-4, 12-inning loss at Houston on Sunday that concluded their season-opening 2-4 road trip. Oakland continues its six-game trek after dropping two of three in Texas, including Sunday's 8-1 defeat. Athletics outfielder Khris Davis is 9-for-25 with three home runs in his first seven games after going 2-for-4 in the loss.

TV: 4:15 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (0-1, 10.38 ERA) vs. Royals RH Ian Kennedy (0-1, 5.40)

Cotton is coming off his first loss in the major leagues, a 5-0 setback against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in which he failed to last five innings. The 25-year-old native of the Virgin Islands was tagged for five runs on eight hits and two walks over 4 1/3 frames, which matched the shortest outing of his brief career (Oct. 1 at Seattle). Cotton settled for a no-decision at Kansas City on Sept. 13 after allowing three runs - one earned - and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Kennedy also lost his season debut, a 9-1 defeat at Minnesota on Wednesday in which he yielded three runs on three hits and five walks in five innings. The 32-year-old Californian is winless in his last five turns, as he has gone 0-3 since allowing one hit over six scoreless frames against the White Sox in Chicago on Sept. 11. Kennedy has made two career starts versus Oakland, going 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA.

EXTRA BASES

1. Ventura's mother, Marisol Hernandez, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

2. Kansas City LF Alex Gordon has recorded 75 outfield assists since 2010 - the most in the major leagues in that span.

3. Jesse Hahn will start the series finale on Thursday for Oakland in place of fellow RHP Raul Alcantara, who is being moved to the bullpen after a rough start in his season debut.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Athletics 3