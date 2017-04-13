Preview: Athletics at Royals

The Oakland Athletics attempt to complete a sweep when they visit the Kansas City Royals on Thursday for the finale of their three-game series. Oakland began its six-game road trip by losing two of three in Texas but has outscored Kansas City 10-3 in winning the first two contests of the set.

Eight of the Athletics' nine starters recorded at least one hit in Wednesday's 8-3 victory - including Khris Davis, who is riding a seven-game hitting streak after going 2-for-5. Kansas City, which has lost three in a row, failed to score in the first 16 innings of the series before recording three runs over the final two frames of Wednesday's setback. Lorenzo Cain snapped the Royals' 19-inning overall scoreless drought with an RBI infield single in the eighth and finished the contest with three of the team's eight hits. Former Athletics outfielder Brandon Moss' struggles continued Wednesday as he went hitless in four at-bats to drop to 1-for-20 on the season.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California (Oakland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (1-0, 1.50)

Hahn will be making his first start of the year in place of Raul Alcantara after allowing two runs in six innings of relief against Texas on Friday in his season debut. It was the first appearance out of the bullpen with Oakland for the 27-year-old native of Connecticut, who started 25 games for the club over the previous two campaigns. Hahn has made two career starts against Kansas City, going 1-1 while yielding five runs - three earned - in 11 1/3 frames.

Vargas began his season in impressive fashion, allowing one run and six hits while striking out six in six innings of a victory at Houston on Friday. The 34-year-old Californian, who issued just one walk Friday, made only 12 starts over the previous two campaigns due to Tommy John surgery. Vargas has thrown four of his 11 career complete games and two of his six shutouts against Oakland while posting a 3.22 ERA but is just 7-7 in 20 appearances (18 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals RHP Jake Junis made his major-league debut Wednesday, allowing one hit and walking two in one scoreless inning of relief.

2. Oakland 2B Jed Lowrie registered his first three-RBI performance since September 2015 after driving in just two runs in his first eight games of the season.

3. Kansas City LHP Scott Alexander, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha along with Junis on Wednesday, worked 2 1/3 perfect innings Wednesday in his season debut.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Athletics 3