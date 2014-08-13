(Updated: ADDS season-high hit total in LEDE UPDATES standings 2ND graph)

Athletics 11, Royals 3: Josh Donaldson belted two homers and drove in four runs as visiting Oakland pounded out a season-high 20 hits in snapping Kansas City’s eight-game winning streak.

Jon Lester (13-7) beat the Royals for the third time since July 20, striking out nine and yielding three runs over six innings to win his third straight start since he was traded to the Athletics. Brandon Moss collected four hits and two RBIs, Eric Sogard also drove in a pair and Sam Fuld and Josh Reddick added three hits each to keep Oakland 3 1/2 games in front of the Angels atop the American League West.

Nori Aoki had two hits and an RBI and Salvador Perez chipped in a run-scoring double for Kansas City, which maintained its half-game lead over Detroit in the AL Central. Jeremy Guthrie (8-10) was knocked around for six runs - four earned - on 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings to bring his three-start win streak to a crashing halt.

Ten of the 11 hits off Guthrie were singles, with the exception of Moss’ RBI double to center field in the first inning. Donaldson and Moss had run-scoring singles in the third and Donaldson and Stephen Vogt each drove in runs in the fifth for a 6-0 edge.

Lester, who moved to 9-3 lifetime against the Royals, ran into trouble in the bottom of the inning, yielding a sacrifice fly to Alcides Escobar, Aoki’s RBI infield single and Perez’s double to cut the deficit in half. Donaldson, though, homered in both the seventh and eighth innings as the Athletics pulled away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Moss is 5-for-7 with four RBIs in the past two games after going 3-for-32 without driving in a run in his previous nine games. ... Royals OF Josh Willingham, acquired in a trade with Minnesota on Monday, received a standing ovation when he doubled in his first at-bat. ... Athletics RHP Ryan Cook worked a perfect seventh for his 20th consecutive scoreless inning - the longest active scoreless string in the majors.