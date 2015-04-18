Royals 6, Athletics 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Paulo Orlando stroked a run-producing tie-breaking triple in the eighth inning as the Kansas City Royals beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4 on Friday night.

Orlando, a rookie right fielder from Brazil, has five hits and four of them are triples. Orlando’s triple to right-center scored pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson. Second baseman Omar Infante’s sacrifice fly scored Orlando, his second RBI of the game, for an insurance run.

Royals right-hander Wade Davis pitched a flawless eighth to pick up the victory, while righty Greg Holland worked around a walk in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Righty Dan Otero took the loss as the A’s bullpen is 0-3.

The Royals forged ahead 4-3 in the sixth when Infante’s single scored catcher Salvador Perez, who had doubled and advanced to third on Orlando’s ground out.

The A’s wasted no time tying the score in the seventh when catcher Stephen Vogt homered for the second time, his first career multi-homer game. That was the 79th and final pitch for Royals starter Jeremy Guthrie, who was replaced by Kelvin Herrera.

Later in the seventh, Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar had to be helped off the field after a hard slide into second base by A’s third baseman Brett Lawrie. After an exchange of words, both dugouts and bullpens emptied, but it was more of a staring contest at long range.

The preliminary diagnosis for Escobar was a mild left knee strain and contusion. He is listed as day-to-day.

A’s starter Sonny Gray gave up a career high 11 hits in six innings, allowing four runs, walking one and striking out five.

First baseman Ike Davis and Vogt belted back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning as the Athletics tied the Royals at 3. Davis, who extended his hitting streak to seven games, hit Guthrie’s first pitch out to right-center. Two pitches later, Vogt planted a Guthrie offering into the A’s right-field bullpen.

The last time the A’s hit consecutive homers was Sept. 8 in Chicago, when Josh Reddick and Jed Lowrie did it. It was Davis’ first A’s homer.

Oakland took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Davis singled to center with one out in that inning. He stopped at third on Vogt’s double and scored on Lawrie’s sacrifice bunt to Guthrie.

The Royals stroked five consecutive singles after two outs in the third to score three runs. First baseman Eric Hosmer, who singled in his first three at-bats, left fielder Alex Gordon and Perez collected run-producing hits in the inning to give the Royals a 3-1 lead.

Gray needed 34 pitches to get out of the third inning, escalating his pitch count to 70.

NOTES: The Royals recalled OF Reymond Fuentes from Triple-A Omaha, where he was hitting .444 in six games. They optioned OF Terrance Gore to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. ... RHP Jarrod Parker, who had elbow surgery on March 24, 2014, and missed last season, is scheduled to throw 45 pitches off the mound Saturday. ... A’s DH Billy Butler, who played for the Royals’ AL championship club last season, was awarded a ring in pregame ceremonies. Butler was given a rousing ovation by the crowd, which chanted his name. ... RHP Yordano Ventura will make his third start Saturday, while the A’s counter with RHP Jesse Hahn.