Vargas leads Royals past A's

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eric Hosmer knew exactly what the Oakland Athletics' batters had in store when facing his Kansas City Royals teammate, left-hander Jason Vargas. He did not envy their challenge.

Vargas threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings as the Royals defeated the A's 3-1 on Thursday night.

"What we have in Vargy is a veteran pitcher," Hosmer said. "You know what you're going to get out of him every time he takes the ball. He's going to be around the zone, work quick. You know he's going to want those guys to put the ball in play, keep them off-balance. As a defender, it really keeps you on your toes."

The Royals snapped an eight-game losing streak against the A's in which they were outscored 61-20.

Vargas (2-0), who missed most of last season after rehabbing from 2015 Tommy John surgery, limited the Athletics to four hits and one walk while striking out eight. He was removed after 98 pitches.

"He was awesome, unbelievably good," Royals manager Ned Yost said.

Oakland right-hander Jesse Hahn (0-1) wobbled early, giving up hits to the first three batters he faced and allowing two runs in the first inning.

"I thought I made some great pitches, they were just able to find some holes," Hahn said.

Hahn kept his composure and made it through six innings, allowing just one more run.

"That was big," Hahn said. "I knew I needed to get out of some of those situations. To go at least six innings and go deep into the game was big."

A's manager Bob Melvin liked the way Hahn responded after the early adversity.

"That was probably the most impressive thing for me with him," Melvin said. "In the past in some of these games, he might have got a little frustrated and let it get away from him, but he didn't today."

The Royals entered the game hitting a paltry .199 with a .268 on-base percentage, but they did enough on offense to pick up only their third victory in nine games.

Lorenzo Cain, who had three hits Wednesday, led Kansas City's attack with two hits, a walk, an RBI, a run and a stolen base. Cain celebrated his 31st birthday by hiking his batting average to .345.

"We didn't score a lot, but with Vargy pitching, it was enough," Cain said.

Kelvin Herrera worked the ninth to pick up the Royals' first save of the season. They were the only American League club without a save.

Herrera, who had not pitched since blowing a save chance Sunday, gave up a leadoff home run to Rajai Davis, his first, on a 2-2 count. Jed Lowrie followed with a double before Herrera settled down, retiring the next three batters to protect the lead.

The Royals pieced together four singles in the first inning to score a pair of runs. Alex Gordon led off with a single to center and motored to third on Mike Moustakas' first-pitch single to shallow left. Two Hahn pitches later, Cain singled to plate Gordon.

With one out, Salvador Perez's opposite-field single brought home Moustakas.

The Royals hiked their lead to 3-0 in the third. Cain led off the inning with an infield single and Hosmer walked. Cain stole third base and scored on Brandon Moss' sacrifice fly to left fielder Khris Davis.

A's first baseman Ryon Healy glared at Vargas after Healy skipped out of the way of an inside pitch in the second inning. The two exchanged words. Vargas then struck out Healy with a high 89 mph fastball.

The Royals won a challenge in the second inning when Raul Mondesi was called out stealing second by umpire Chris Guccione. The call was reversed, giving Mondesi his fourth stolen base. Moustakas grounded out to strand Mondesi.

Hahn committed an error in the second, dropping Healy's throw while covering first. Oakland pitchers have committed five errors this season, and the team has been charged with an error in seven straight games.

NOTES: A's RHP Sonny Gray, on the disabled list due to a shoulder strain, threw to batters in two 15-pitch innings before the game. Gray's next step will be 45 pitches Monday in extended spring training in Arizona. ... The Royals were the only team that had not committed an error heading into Thursday's action. "We haven't made an error all year, so that's up to snuff," Royals manager Ned Yost said before the game. However, SS Alcides Escobar committed an error in the eighth inning. ... Royals LHP Danny Duffy and Angels RHP JC Ramirez are the pitching probables for Friday at Kauffman Stadium. ... The A's open a 10-game homestand Friday against the Astros. Oakland RHP Kendall Graveman and Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel will start in the opener.