Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

The Athletics have yearned for a new stadium for a long time. However, they aren’t using the latest sewage backup at the O.co Coliseum to lobby for a new ballpark.

Raw sewage overflowed from the bathroom in the Athletics dugout during the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s win over the Los Angeles Angels. However, they could at least laugh about the incident Wednesday before a 5-4 loss to the Angels in 11 innings.

“It’s more a distraction during the middle of a game, but everyone had great humor about it,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin. “It’s not the first time something like that has happened here. It certainly didn’t affect anyone during the middle of the game, nor would it now. I think, we, to an extent, got a kick out of it. It just made me move out of a superstitious spot more than anything else.”

It turned out the backup was caused by someone flushing a blue rag down the toilet.

There was a much more serious issue with sewage backup June 16 when both clubhouses were flooded during a game against the Seattle Mariners. Both teams were forced to shower in the Oakland Raiders’ locker room.

Athletics owner Lew Wolff was quick to point out that Tuesday’s incident was nothing like the June backup.

“We’re making a bigger issue out of it than it really is,” Wolff said. “It’s not fair to all the people at the Coliseum, all of the staff here, who work hard to keep this place going. We haven’t had that many problems of that nature. That could happen in your house.”

Wolff would love to get a stadium built for the Athletics in San Jose. However, the San Francisco Giants hold territorial rights to that city and are opposed to the Athletics moving there.

Thus, the Athletics will continue to make do with their flawed stadium.

“It’s part of the things you have to deal with here,” catcher Derek Norris said. “It’s not fun. It’s not awesome. But we have to just keep playing, and hopefully someday we’ll move into a nice new stadium that doesn’t have health hazards all over the place.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-63

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Twins (Kevin Correia, 9-12, 4.31) at Athletics (Dan Straily, 10-7, 4.11)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Straily will make his 26th start of the season Thursday night when the A’s open a four-game series against Minnesota, their final regular-season series at home. Straily (10-7) is the 11th rookie in Oakland history to win at least 10 games in a season. Over his past four starts, Straily is 4-0 with a 1.90 ERA and a .181 opponents’ batting average. His winning streak is one shy of his career high. This will be his first career start against the Twins.

--SS Jed Lowrie (strained right hamstring) returned to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Angels after being out of the lineup for two games and went 2-for-5 and scored a run in a 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Angels. Lowrie, who pinch hit in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over the Angels and was intentionally walked, batted third in the order. “It’s always important to get him in there, but we do have some guys who can pick up the slack when he’s out. You want to make sure you don’t push a guy too far at this point in time of the year, and giving him almost two full days off hopefully helps with that.”

--RHP A.J. Griffin allowed just two runs and one hit -- CF Mike Trout’s two-run homer in the first -- and took a no-decision Wednesday in a 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Angels. Griffin’s season-high four-game winning streak remained intact. He has allowed just three hits and three runs over his last 15 innings with 19 strikeouts and three walks. He allowed his major league leading 35th home run of the season.

--CF Coco Crisp hit his career-high 20th home run of the season Wednesday, a two-run shot in a 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Angels. Crisp’s home run total is the third highest for an Oakland A’s leadoff hitter. Rickey Henderson hit 28 home runs in 1990, and Bert Campaneris hit 22 in 1970.

--OF Yoenis Cespedes (right shoulder tendinitis) started at designated hitter Wednesday for the third straight day against the Angels and continued to rest his throwing arm. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Cespedes could “potentially” receive a cortisone injection but, “we still don’t know the timing on that.” Cespedes hit a two-run home run, his career-high 24th shot of the season, in a 5-4, 11-inning loss. He hit 23 homers as a rookie last year.

--RHP Grant Balfour blew his third save of the season in 41 chances Wednesday in a 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Angels. Balfour entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with a 4-2 lead, but he gave up a leadoff single to 2B Erick Aybar and a two-run homer to OF Josh Hamilton with one out. “He’s had a great year if you look at it overall,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Three blown saves is going to do it anywhere. He had good stuff today. He got one fastball not to the right spot against a pretty good fastball hitter.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve had tough losses and dramatic wins. You just put this away and come back expecting to win.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after a 5-4 loss to the Angeles on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (tight right hamstring) left the Sept. 15 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 16. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 17, and started Sept. 18.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (stomach illness) was scratched from his Sept. 15 start. The A’s have not announced when Parker will slot back into the rotation.

--C John Jaso (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 25. He saw a concussion expert in Pittsburgh on Aug. 13, and was told he’ll eventually recover. He started playing catch the week of Aug. 25. He took batting practice Sept. 17, but it remains uncertain if he will return this season.

--2B Scott Sizemore (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 16.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarrod Parker

RHP A.J. Griffin

RHP Dan Straily

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Bartolo Colon

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

LHP Sean Doolittle

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Pedro Figueroa

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Stephen Vogt

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton/Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard/Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Chris Young

OF Brandon Moss

OF Seth Smith

OF Michael Choice