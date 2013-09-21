Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

What’s wrong with Ryan Cook?

The second-year reliever was an All-Star last season and for much of this season, Cook was among the most reliable performers in the Oakland bullpen.

Lately, though, Cook has struggled, allowing five runs in his past five appearances -giving up eight hits, three walks and hitting two batters in just innings of work.

So on Thursday, Cook worked out on the mound with pitching coach Curt Young watching over him, and manager Bob Melvin said that Cook might need a mechanical adjustment or two.

In addition, Melvin said, the A’s right-handed set-up man might need a change in outlook.

“I think it’s just about him not worrying about some of the stuff that goes on,” Melvin said.

After allowing a hit or two, Melvin said, “Now, you start to say, ‘OK, here we go again.’ Those are the things that he’s got stay away from.”

Melvin said that the A’s firmly believe Cook will turn things around.

“We still feel good about him.” Melvin said. “It’s not like all of a sudden, he’s throwing 91 mph. His stuff is good. I believe it’s only going to take one good outing for him to get back and off to the races again.”

Closer Grant Balfour also has not had an easy time of it lately, allowing nine runs in his past 10 outings, and with the postseason looming, the A’s need to get their bullpen issues ironed out in the next eight games.

Neither pitcher was needed in Friday’s 11-0 blowout win over Minnesota.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-63

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

NEXT: Twins (Pedro Hernandez, 3-1, 5.26) at Athletics (Jarrod Parker, 11-7, 3.81)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarrod Parker (11-7) will make his 31st start of the season Saturday afternoon in the third game of a four-game series against the Twins at Oakland. Parker’s career-high nine-game winning streak was snapped his last start when he took the loss in a 12-1 defeat the Los Angeles Angels. His 19-start unbeaten streak -- the longest in Oakland history and longest by an A’s pitcher since Lefty Grove’s 21-start streak in 1931 -- also ended. He allowed seven runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. Parker’s last start was pushed back one day because of a nasty stomach virus. Parker is 1-0 with a 3.0 ERA in three career starts against the Twins, all at Minnesota. He got a no-decision in his only start against the Twins this season, allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings of a 4-3 A’s loss on Sept. 10.

--OF Yoenis Cespedes (right shoulder tendinitis) returned to the starting lineup Friday night at designated hitter against the Minnesota Twins after missing Thursday night’s game and hit his career-high 25th home run, a solo shot in the second inning of an 11-0 A’s win. It was his fifth home run in September, and he’s hitting .358 for the month. Cespedes received a cortisone injection in his throwing shoulder after Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in hopes of speeding his recovery and having him return to the lineup in left field. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Cespedes’ felt “good enough to DH,” but he’s not ready to throw and play in the outfield. “So it might be for at least a few days that he’s DHing.”

--RHP Bartolo Colon (17-6) pitched six scoreless innings Friday night, allowing just five hits while striking out eight and walking one in an 11-0 win over Minnesota. Colon is 3-1 with a 0.90 ERA in five starts since being reinstated from the disabled list on Aug. 29. He allowed one or fewer earned runs in each of those five starts as his velocity has returned to the low- to mid-90s after dipping into the high 80s.

--3B Josh Donaldson went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer -- his career-high 24th of the season -- and scored two runs Friday night in an 11-0 victory over Minnesota. Donaldson reached base safely for the 25th straight game, the longest streak by an Athletic over the past five years. He has 54 multi-hit games and 169 total hits.

--C Derek Norris went 2-for-3 with a double, scored three runs, stole a base and was hit by a pitch Friday night in an 11-0 win over Minnesota. Norris is batting .396 since July 1. In his past six starts, he’s batting .409 (9-for-22).

--1B Nate Freiman is battling a strained abdomen/oblique and was not available to play Friday night against Minnesota. Throughout most of the season Freiman has been a constant at first base against left-handed pitchers, but some of those starts lately have been going to Daric Barton, a left-handed hitter. “It depends on the matchups, it depends on the particular starter, it depends on whether we’re looking for more offense or defense. He has had a abdomen/oblique thing he’s been dealing with for probably the last week, week and a half, and that’s why he’s not in there again today. He would have been in there maybe today or tomorrow. He hasn’t taken batting for a few days because of that.” Melvin said Freiman was injured while taking batting practice in the cage. “Muscle strain. It’s in the far portion of the oblique, kind of in the middle of the abdomen.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m going to try to enjoy it the max I can because who knows what’s going on next year.” -- RHP Bartolo Colon, after an 11-0 win over Minnesota on Friday cut the A’s magic number to clinch the American League West to two.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Nate Freiman (strained abdomen/oblique) was not available to play Sept. 20.

--OF Yoenis Cespedes (right shoulder tendinitis) had a cortisone shot and was unavailable Sept. 19. He returned to the lineup as a DH on Sept. 20.

--C John Jaso (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 25. He saw a concussion expert in Pittsburgh on Aug. 13 and was told he’ll eventually recover. He started playing catch the week of Aug. 25. He took batting practice Sept. 17 and may play in instructional league games as early as Sept. 23. Manager Bob Melvin said Jaso could play for the A’s in the postseason.

--2B Scott Sizemore (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 16.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarrod Parker

RHP A.J. Griffin

RHP Dan Straily

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Bartolo Colon

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

LHP Sean Doolittle

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Pedro Figueroa

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Stephen Vogt

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton/Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard/Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Chris Young

OF Brandon Moss

OF Seth Smith

OF Michael Choice