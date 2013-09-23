Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

Oakland claimed the American League West title Sunday in front of its home fans, and while the A’s got some help, they didn’t really need it.

The division title technically came when Texas fell to Kansas City during the third inning of Oakland’s game against the Twins, but the A’s already had their own game well in hand and went on to win 11-7 over Minnesota.

“The crowd erupted, so we knew something was going on,” A’s outfielder Coco Crisp said of the moment his team became division champions.

It is the A’s second consecutive division title.

“It’s a little bit different than last year,” manager Bob Melvin said. “When we won this thing, we were really happy about being here. That’s the case as well. You have to enjoy these things, but I think a little bit different mindset after winning this that we’ve got some unfinished business, and we feel as a group we’ve got some more to achieve.”

Oakland will try to keep it’s foot on the pedal -- the best record in the league is still potentially within reach. Boston is at 95-62, the A’s are 93-63. At the very least, Oakland wants to hold home-field advantage in the division series; Detroit, the most likely opponent, is 91-65.

“No doubt about it,” Melvin said. “That’s always a focus of ours. We only worry about one particular game, if you think about the potential of this or that, that’s a distraction you don’t need. If we’re lucky enough to get in the playoffs, hopefully we’ll be on a good roll going in.”

The A’s do have a chance now to set their rotation -- the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the team already has made a nod to getting an extra week to work with by moving Tommy Milone into the rotation Monday night at Anaheim in order to get the remaining starters another day of rest.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-63

STREAK: Won four

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

NEXT: Athletics (Tommy Milone, 11-9, 4.17) at Angels (Garrett Richards (7-6, 3.77)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Coco Crisp became the 10th player in A’s history to hit at least 20 homers and steal at least 20 bases when he stole second base in the sixth inning as part of a double steal with Eric Sogard. “I‘m grateful, and it’s a little shocking,” said Crisp, who hit his 22nd homer of the season, a three-run shot, in the second inning Sunday. The A’s last 20-20 player before Crisp was Ruben Sierra in 1993.

--1B Daric Barton went 3-for-3 with a double and a homer Sunday, the day Oakland clinched the division title, and afterward, manager Bob Melvin said he can’t imagine how Barton would not make the team’s postseason roster. Barton is batting .319 in 24 games since being recalled on Aug. 26.

--RHP Sonny Gray, a rookie, earned his fourth win of the season and on the day Oakland clinched the American League West. He allowed seven hits, two walks and four runs in five innings; 20 of the 22 runs he’s allowed have come in the first three innings of his outings. He has a 5.66 ERA in the first three innings and 0.56 ERA thereafter.

--1B Nate Freiman (abdominal strain) remained unavailable Sunday and manager Bob Melvin said he might be out of action in the three-game series at Anaheim this week. Freiman’s postseason roster spot appears to be iffy, considering Daric Barton’s terrific performance since being called up Aug. 26.

--LHP Tommy Milone will be a late change to start Monday’s game at Anaheim, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which reported that Milone will be inserted into the rotation to give the rest of the starters an extra day of rest now that Oakland has the AL West wrapped up. Milone’s last start came on Sept. 15 when he replaced scheduled starter Jarrod Parker, who was out with a stomach virus. Milone earned the win in that game at Texas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anything short of a World Series title will be a disappointment. We’re going places this year.” -- 3B Josh Donaldson, after the A’s clinched the AL West with an 11-7 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Nate Freiman (strained abdomen/oblique) was not available to play Sept. 20-22.

--C John Jaso (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 25. He saw a concussion expert in Pittsburgh on Aug. 13 and was told he’ll eventually recover. He started playing catch the week of Aug. 25. He took batting practice Sept. 17 and may play in instructional league games as early as Sept. 23. Manager Bob Melvin said Jaso could play for the A’s in the postseason.

--2B Scott Sizemore (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 16.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarrod Parker

RHP A.J. Griffin

RHP Dan Straily

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Bartolo Colon

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

LHP Sean Doolittle

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Pedro Figueroa

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Stephen Vogt

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton/Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard/Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Chris Young

OF Brandon Moss

OF Seth Smith

OF Michael Choice