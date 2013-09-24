Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

Could Josh Donaldson really make a late push for the American League MVP award?

The fans at the Coliseum over the weekend thought so, chanting, “MVP, MVP!”

In addition, Donaldson has passed Miguel Cabrera in WAR (Wins Above Replacement), trailing only Mike Trout in the American League; WAR has become a key advanced-metrics stat to determine a players’ entire worth, including defensive contributions.

Donaldson enjoyed the MVP chants his final two at-bats Saturday.

”It was cool, but I was 0-for-2 with two punchouts to go with it,“ Donaldson said. ”It’s nice, just for the respect the fans showed me. I couldn’t ask more from the fans here.

“There are a lot of great players in this game, to be lumped into that classification with some of those guys, do I necessarily think I deserve it? I don’t know, that’s for other people to decide. But I feel really good with where I‘m at right now and about being on this team and winning a lot of games.”

Donaldson has 56 multi-hit games after going 2-for-5 in Monday’s 10-5 win over the Angels, moving him past Jose Canseco on the A’s all-time list. Mark Kotsay and Miguel Tejada hold the Oakland record with 57 multi-hit games.

Donaldson has reached base safely in each of his past 28 games, the longest streak by an Oakland player in five years.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-63

STREAK: Won five

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

NEXT: A’s (A.J. Griffin, 14-9, 3.78) at Angels (Jason Vargas, 8-7, 4.28)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes tested out his sore right shoulder by throwing in the outfield before Monday’s game against the Angels. Cespedes, who had a cortisone shot in the shoulder last week, has been limited to DH duty lately and was not in Monday’s lineup at all. The A’s will try to get Cespedes in some games in left field this week in preparation for the playoffs.

--1B Daric Barton is hitting .319 (23-for-72) with two homers and 10 RBIs since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 26. He has not committed an error at first base in 32 games this season, extending his errorless streak to 79 games, the third longest by a first baseman in Oakland history.

--C John Jaso will DH in an instructional league game on Tuesday, but is not expected to rejoin the club this season. Jaso has been out since suffering a concussion when he took a foul ball off the mask on July 24.

--LHP Tommy Milone gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings, but only two runs were earned, and he got his 12th win of the season. Milone struck out Mike Trout three times in the game, among his eight strikeouts overall. “We went over the scouting report before the game and the main thing was just keep the ball low. I was able to do that, especially to him,” Milone said.

--RHP A.J. Griffin will start Tuesday against the Angels. Griffin, who is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in four career starts against the Angels, is 4-0 with a 3.48 ERA in his past five starts overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just because we clinched yesterday, we’re not done playing. We’re going for more, home-field advantage, whatever it is, we’re not going to stop playing.” -- LHP Tommy Milone, after Monday’s 10-5 win over the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (sore shoulder) threw in the outfield before the Sept. 23 game. Cespedes, who had a cortisone shot in the shoulder last week, has been limited to DH duty lately and was not in the Sept. 23 lineup at all. The A’s will try to get Cespedes in some games in left field this week in preparation for the playoffs.

--C John Jaso (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 25. He saw a concussion expert in Pittsburgh on Aug. 13 and was told he’ll eventually recover. He started playing catch the week of Aug. 25. He took batting practice Sept. 17 and will play in instructional league games Sept. 24. He is not expected to rejoin the club this season.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained abdomen/oblique) was not available to play Sept. 20-23.

--2B Scott Sizemore (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 16.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarrod Parker

RHP A.J. Griffin

RHP Dan Straily

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Bartolo Colon

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

LHP Sean Doolittle

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Pedro Figueroa

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Stephen Vogt

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton/Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard/Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Chris Young

OF Brandon Moss

OF Seth Smith

OF Michael Choice