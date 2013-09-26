Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH
The A’s aren’t just sitting back and waiting for the postseason to begin after winning the AL West crown on Sunday.
Oakland is going for the best record in the league and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
“You prefer to play in front of these fans as many times as you can, it’s that simple,” A’s general manager Billy Beane said. “This is an intimidating crowd for teams to come into. Last year showed it. We want to play in front of these people as much as we can.”
As it turns out, Oakland holds the tiebreaker against both Detroit (winning the season series) and Boston, although the latter involves a much more complicated equation.
The A’s and Red Sox tied their season series, and they could tie with the second tiebreaker, too, which is intradivision record. The third tiebreaker has been changed, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday, to overall intraleague record, and there, also, the two clubs would finish in a tie should the A’s catch Boston by the end of the season.
The final tiebreaker is record in the second half of intradivision games, and there Oakland would hold the edge because the A’s have more division games left than does Boston and would have to win one more than the Red Sox in order to tie Boston.
MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost two
NEXT: Friday: A’s (Bartolo Colon, 17-6, 2.64) at Mariners (Felix Hernandez, 12-9, 2.99)
--3B Josh Donaldson was not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Angels, just getting a day off to rest. Donaldson had reached base by hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in 28 consecutive games before going 0 for 4 against Jason Vargas on Tuesday. Alberto Callaspo started at third in Donaldson’s place.
--CF Coco Crisp has hit a career-high 22 home runs this season, considerably up from his season average entering this year. He hit 86 homers in his first 11 big league seasons, an average of 7.8 per season. He also has 20 stolen bases, becoming the first A’s 20-20 player since Ruben Sierra in 1993.
--1B/OF Brandon Moss went 0 for 3 with a walk Wednesday against the Angels, but is hitting .322 (29 for 90) with 10 homers and 27 RBIs in his last 31 games.
--RHP Dan Straily gave up three runs (one earned) and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings but got the loss in a 3-1 setback to the Angels on Wednesday. It was his first loss in seven starts, the previous loss coming Aug. 17 vs. Cleveland
--RHP Bartolo Colon will start Friday’s game against the Mariners. Colon, 12-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 23 career starts against the Mariners, has not allowed a run in 19 innings, the longest active streak in American League.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We faced two pretty good pitchers the last two days and offensively didn’t do what we had been doing. I felt like we were a little bit tired the last couple days, playing 33 (games) out of 34 (days). You usually don’t want an off-day when you’re playing well, but I think probably tomorrow is a good time for one.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after the Athletics were held to one run in 18 innings in losing the last two games to the Angels.
MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT
--LF Yoenis Cespedes (sore right shoulder) threw in the outfield before the Sept. 23 game. Cespedes, who had a cortisone shot in the shoulder in mid-September, has been limited to DH duty lately and was not in the Sept. 23 lineup at all. He returned to DH on Sept. 24, and the A’s will try to get Cespedes in some games in left field in preparation for the playoffs.
--1B Nate Freiman (strained abdomen/oblique) did not play Sept. 20-25.
--C John Jaso (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 25. He saw a concussion expert in Pittsburgh on Aug. 13 and was told he’ll eventually recover. He started playing catch the week of Aug. 25. He took batting practice Sept. 17 and played in instructional league games Sept. 24. He is not expected to rejoin the club this season.
--2B Scott Sizemore (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 16.
--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25.
RHP Jarrod Parker
RHP A.J. Griffin
RHP Dan Straily
RHP Sonny Gray
RHP Bartolo Colon
RHP Grant Balfour (closer)
RHP Ryan Cook
LHP Sean Doolittle
LHP Jerry Blevins
LHP Brett Anderson
RHP Jesse Chavez
RHP Dan Otero
LHP Pedro Figueroa
LHP Tommy Milone
RHP Pat Neshek
RHP Evan Scribner
Kurt Suzuki
Stephen Vogt
Derek Norris
1B Daric Barton/Nate Freiman
2B Eric Sogard/Alberto Callaspo
SS Jed Lowrie
3B Josh Donaldson
INF Jemile Weeks
INF Andy Parrino
LF Yoenis Cespedes
CF Coco Crisp
RF Josh Reddick
OF Chris Young
OF Brandon Moss
OF Seth Smith
OF Michael Choice