Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

The A’s aren’t just sitting back and waiting for the postseason to begin after winning the AL West crown on Sunday.

Oakland is going for the best record in the league and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

“You prefer to play in front of these fans as many times as you can, it’s that simple,” A’s general manager Billy Beane said. “This is an intimidating crowd for teams to come into. Last year showed it. We want to play in front of these people as much as we can.”

As it turns out, Oakland holds the tiebreaker against both Detroit (winning the season series) and Boston, although the latter involves a much more complicated equation.

The A’s and Red Sox tied their season series, and they could tie with the second tiebreaker, too, which is intradivision record. The third tiebreaker has been changed, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday, to overall intraleague record, and there, also, the two clubs would finish in a tie should the A’s catch Boston by the end of the season.

The final tiebreaker is record in the second half of intradivision games, and there Oakland would hold the edge because the A’s have more division games left than does Boston and would have to win one more than the Red Sox in order to tie Boston.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-65

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Friday: A’s (Bartolo Colon, 17-6, 2.64) at Mariners (Felix Hernandez, 12-9, 2.99)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Josh Donaldson was not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Angels, just getting a day off to rest. Donaldson had reached base by hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in 28 consecutive games before going 0 for 4 against Jason Vargas on Tuesday. Alberto Callaspo started at third in Donaldson’s place.

--CF Coco Crisp has hit a career-high 22 home runs this season, considerably up from his season average entering this year. He hit 86 homers in his first 11 big league seasons, an average of 7.8 per season. He also has 20 stolen bases, becoming the first A’s 20-20 player since Ruben Sierra in 1993.

--1B/OF Brandon Moss went 0 for 3 with a walk Wednesday against the Angels, but is hitting .322 (29 for 90) with 10 homers and 27 RBIs in his last 31 games.

--RHP Dan Straily gave up three runs (one earned) and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings but got the loss in a 3-1 setback to the Angels on Wednesday. It was his first loss in seven starts, the previous loss coming Aug. 17 vs. Cleveland

--RHP Bartolo Colon will start Friday’s game against the Mariners. Colon, 12-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 23 career starts against the Mariners, has not allowed a run in 19 innings, the longest active streak in American League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We faced two pretty good pitchers the last two days and offensively didn’t do what we had been doing. I felt like we were a little bit tired the last couple days, playing 33 (games) out of 34 (days). You usually don’t want an off-day when you’re playing well, but I think probably tomorrow is a good time for one.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after the Athletics were held to one run in 18 innings in losing the last two games to the Angels.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (sore right shoulder) threw in the outfield before the Sept. 23 game. Cespedes, who had a cortisone shot in the shoulder in mid-September, has been limited to DH duty lately and was not in the Sept. 23 lineup at all. He returned to DH on Sept. 24, and the A’s will try to get Cespedes in some games in left field in preparation for the playoffs.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained abdomen/oblique) did not play Sept. 20-25.

--C John Jaso (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 25. He saw a concussion expert in Pittsburgh on Aug. 13 and was told he’ll eventually recover. He started playing catch the week of Aug. 25. He took batting practice Sept. 17 and played in instructional league games Sept. 24. He is not expected to rejoin the club this season.

--2B Scott Sizemore (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 16.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarrod Parker

RHP A.J. Griffin

RHP Dan Straily

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Bartolo Colon

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

LHP Sean Doolittle

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Pedro Figueroa

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Stephen Vogt

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton/Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard/Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Chris Young

OF Brandon Moss

OF Seth Smith

OF Michael Choice