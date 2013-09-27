Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

By winning the American League West title with a week to go, the A’s gave themselves some breathing room to address a few small issues before the postseason starts.

Among those, the bullpen.

The Athletics’ relievers have an ERA over four the past 16 games and there are particular concerns about right-handed set-up man Ryan Cook. Closer Grant Balfour has been a little erratic and Opening Day starter Brett Anderson, now working in relief, has had trouble adjusting to his new role, at least when he first gets into games.

For that reason, the A’s series at Anaheim was a good one, even though they dropped two of three games. Manager Bob Melvin was particularly pleased with the scoreless outings turned in by Anderson and Cook on Wednesday; each recorded two outs and Cook didn’t allow a hit and struck out a batter.

Melvin said that Anderson’s velocity was the best it’s been since he returned from the disabled list Aug. 28. Anderson is likely to work in something of a long relief role in the postseason.

Balfour was a little less encouraging Tuesday; he worked a scoreless inning but walked two. He did, however, strike out three.

Key left-hander Jerry Blevins has shown good form for a while after a tough patch early in the second half while Blevins has not allowed a run in seven outings. He worked two scoreless innings with two strikeouts Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-65

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Athletics (Bartolo Colon, 17-6, 2.64) at Mariners (Felix Hernandez, 12-9, 2.99)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Josh Donaldson was not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Angels, just getting a day off to rest. Donaldson had reached base by hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in 28 consecutive games before going 0 for 4 against Jason Vargas on Tuesday. Alberto Callaspo started at third in Donaldson’s place.

--CF Coco Crisp has hit a career-high 22 home runs this season, considerably up from his season average entering this year. He hit 86 homers in his first 11 big league seasons, an average of 7.8 per season. He also has 20 stolen bases, becoming the first A’s 20-20 player since Ruben Sierra in 1993.

--1B/OF Brandon Moss went 0 for 3 with a walk Wednesday against the Angels, but is hitting .322 (29 for 90) with 10 homers and 27 RBIs in his last 31 games.

--RHP Dan Straily gave up three runs (one earned) and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings but got the loss in a 3-1 setback to the Angels on Wednesday. It was his first loss in seven starts, the previous loss coming Aug. 17 vs. Cleveland

--RHP Bartolo Colon will start Friday’s game against the Mariners. Colon, 12-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 23 career starts against the Mariners, has not allowed a run in 19 innings, the longest active streak in American League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We faced two pretty good pitchers the last two days and offensively didn’t do what we had been doing. I felt like we were a little bit tired the last couple days, playing 33 (games) out of 34 (days). You usually don’t want an off-day when you’re playing well, but I think probably tomorrow is a good time for one.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after the Athletics were held to one run in 18 innings in losing the last two games to the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Nate Freiman (strained abdomen/oblique) did not play Sept. 20-25.

--C John Jaso (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 25. He saw a concussion expert in Pittsburgh on Aug. 13 and was told he’ll eventually recover. He started playing catch the week of Aug. 25. He took batting practice Sept. 17 and played in instructional league games Sept. 24. He is not expected to rejoin the club this season.

--2B Scott Sizemore (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 16.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarrod Parker

RHP A.J. Griffin

RHP Dan Straily

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Bartolo Colon

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

LHP Sean Doolittle

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Pedro Figueroa

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Stephen Vogt

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton/Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard/Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Chris Young

OF Brandon Moss

OF Seth Smith

OF Michael Choice