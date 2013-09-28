Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

The A’s were on a tear last week, scoring no fewer than eight runs in winning five games in a row and claiming the AL West on Sunday.

Then, after taking the first game at Anaheim, Oakland’s offense suddenly shut down, scoring one run in the next two games against the Angels.

Perhaps the A’s packed schedule finally caught up to them, along with Jason Vargas (who threw a shutout against them Tuesday) and longtime Oakland nemesis Jered Weaver, who had a 29 2/3 innings scoreless streak against the A’s snapped on Wednesday.

“We’ve been playing well,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said after his club’s 3-1 loss Wednesday. “We faced two pretty good pitchers the past two days and offensively didn’t do what we have been doing. It felt like we were a little tired the past two days.”

Oakland got a day off on Thursday, then got back on the winning track with an 8-2 victory over the Mariners Friday that clinched home-field advantage for the American League Division Series.

“It’s going to be pretty exciting,” Melvin said of being able to host the ALDS. “Certainly a goosebump day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-65

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: A’s (Jarrod Parker, 12-7, 3.74) at Mariners (Brandon Maurer, 4-8, 6.48)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes had to come out of Friday’s game in the fourth inning after complaining of soreness in his right shoulder. Cespedes was in the outfield for the first time in two weeks but had to be replaced by Seth Smith. The injury comes at a horrible time for a team that’s preparing to begin the postseason in less than a week.

--OF Coco Crisp provided plenty of offense Friday night without hitting a ball out of the park. He went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and matched his season high with four hits.

--1B Nate Freiman (abdominal strain) is close to being able to return to the lineup, but the right-handed platoon player probably won’t start this weekend because the Mariners have three right-handed starters scheduled to pitch. He did not play in Friday night’s game, even after Seattle brought a pair of left-handed relievers out of the bullpen and manager Bob Melvin started pinch-hitting with right-handed bats off the Oakland bench.

--DH Brandon Moss homered for the second time in his past three games Friday night, when he took Mariners starter Felix Hernandez deep for a three-run shot in the first inning. That’s a good sign for a hitter who had just one home run through the first three weeks of September. He closed out August on a power surge and now has 11 homers since Aug. 19.

--C Derek Norris hit his first home run since Aug. 6 on Friday night, and he made sure there were no doubts. After coming on to pinch-hit for starter Stephen Vogt in the seventh inning, Norris took reliever Oliver Perez deep over the wall in left field to turn a close game into a comfortable 5-2 advantage. He added an RBI double and scored in the eighth, when Oakland piled it on for an 8-2 lead.

--RHP Jarrod Parker is scheduled to get his final tune-up before the postseason on Saturday, and he’s hoping to build on his recent momentum. In his last start, Parker gave up just one run off four hits over six innings of work. His scheduled Saturday start comes against a Seattle team that he beat 2-1 while pitching a complete game Aug. 19.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s something we were really looking and hoping to do. We know we’re going to be home for a week, and that’s good.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after the A’s defeated the Mariners 8-2 Friday, giving Oakland the second-best record in the AL and home-field advantage in the American League Division Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (sore right shoulder) had to come out of the Sept. 27 game. Cespedes was in the outfield for the first time in two weeks.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained abdomen/oblique) did not play Sept. 20-27. He is close to being able to return to the lineup, but the right-handed platoon player probably won’t start the final weekend.

--C John Jaso (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 25. He saw a concussion expert in Pittsburgh on Aug. 13 and was told he’ll eventually recover. He started playing catch the week of Aug. 25. He took batting practice Sept. 17 and played in instructional league games Sept. 24. He is not expected to rejoin the club this season.

--2B Scott Sizemore (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 16.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Jarrod Parker

RHP A.J. Griffin

RHP Dan Straily

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Bartolo Colon

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

LHP Sean Doolittle

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Pedro Figueroa

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Stephen Vogt

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton/Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard/Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Chris Young

OF Brandon Moss

OF Seth Smith

OF Michael Choice