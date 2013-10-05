Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes dispatched questions about his bothersome right shoulder injury Friday with a flick of the bat.

Two, more precisely.

Cespedes was the only Oakland player to make decent contact in a 3-2 loss to Detroit right-hander Max Scherzer in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at the O.co Coliseum, lining a scorching triple to left field in the second inning and hammering a two-run home run deep into the left field seats after Brandon Moss beat out a dribbler to shortstop in the seventh inning to break Scherzer’s shutout.

“Yeah, very good,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said of Cespedes’ approach. “First time up, put a good swing on it, home run put a good swing on it. His shoulder feels good.”

The home run was reminiscent of the display Cespedes put on to win the home run derby contest during All-Star week festivities as the A’s prepare to send rookie Sonny Gray against Justin Verlander in Game 2 on Saturday.

Cespedes had six of his 26 homers this season in September, including three in a row from Sept. 18-21, and those came during a stretch in which he made 10 of 11 starts at DH instead of in the outfield. Cespedes played three innings in left field in on Sept. 27 before sitting out the final two games of the regular season. He took batting practice Tuesday and tested his arm Thursday.

Friday, Cespedes joined Rickey Henderson as the only players in Oakland franchise history with a triple and a home run in a postseason game.

Cespedes batted again with one out in the ninth inning with a chance to tie the game, but he struck out on well-placed changeup from Detroit closer Joaquin Benoit. Cespedes had been 2-for-3 with two singles against Benoit in their meetings.

“This is not just about me. It depends on the team,” Cespedes said. “I was good today but the rest of the team will be good tomorrow.”

The A’s struck out 16 times, with DH Moss, right fielder Josh Reddick and first baseman Daric Barton fanning three times apiece. Benoit also struck out cleanup hitter Moss and Reddick in the ninth.

“We tend to strikeout some,” Melvin said. “We’ve been a little bit on and off with that over the course of the season. Maybe not our best offensive night, but they pitched well, too.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Tigers 1, Athletics 0

NEXT: Tigers (Justin Verlander, 13-12, 3.46) at Athletics (Sonny Gray, 5-3, 2.67)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray will make his first career postseason appearance Saturday when he faces the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of their American League Division Series at the O.co Coliseum. Gray (5-3) will become the sixth rookie in Oakland history to start a postseason game. In his final four regular-season starts, Gray went 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA. He struck out 23 and walked nine during that stretch, taking full advantage of his two best pitches, a mid-90s fastball and a sharp-breaking curve. This will mark Gray’s first career appearance against Detroit.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-4 with a triple and a two-run home run Friday night in a 3-2 loss to Detroit in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The home run was his first career postseason shot. He hit it off Tigers RHP Max Scherzer in the bottom of the seventh, cutting Detroit’s lead to 3-2. He joined Rickey Henderson as the only Athletics in franchise history to hit a triple and home run in a postseason game. Cespedes extended his ALDS hitting streak to six, the longest in Oakland history. Cespedes has been battling right shoulder tendinitis but started in left field on Friday night.

--RHP Bartolo Colon allowed three runs -- all in the first inning -- and 10 hits Friday night in a 3-2 loss to Detroit in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Colon took the loss and fell to 1-4 all-time in nine division series starts. Colon became the oldest pitcher in Oakland history to start a postseason game at 40 years, 133 days.

--RF Josh Reddick went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Friday night in a 3-2 loss to Detroit In Game 1 of the American League Division Series, but he the Gold Glove winner contributed on defense. In the top of the sixth inning, Reddick gunned down Tigers DH Victor Martinez at home plate for his first career postseason assist. Martinez was trying to score from second on a single by 2B Omar Infante.

--CF Coco Crisp went 0-for-1, but he recorded a career postseason high three walks Friday night in a 3-2 loss to Detroit in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Crisp walked in the third, sixth and eight innings but never got farther than second base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Bartolo threw outstanding tonight. They took advantage, they came out really aggressive. They got on the board early, and a guy like Max Scherzer is going to take advantage of that. Bartolo threw an absolutely great game. I don’t want to take anything away from him. That was an outstanding job by him tonight. He just made a couple mistakes early and they capitalized on them.” -- C Stephen Vogt, on Bartolo Colon, who gave up three runs in a 3-2 loss to Detroit in Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right elbow tendinitis) won’t be on the roster for the AL Division Series. The A’s hope he will be able to pitch if they advance in the playoffs.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (sore right shoulder) had to come out of the Sept. 27 game. Cespedes was in the outfield for the first time in two weeks. He missed the final two games of the season with continued right shoulder tendinitis. Manager Bob Melvin said he was improved on Sept. 29 and the hope is that four days off before the division series would ensure his availability in Game 1 of the postseason on Oct. 4. Cespedes told the San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, “I’ll be ready for the playoffs.”

--1B Nate Freiman (strained abdomen/oblique) hasn’t played since Sept. 16, but he should be available when the postseason begins.

--C John Jaso (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 25. He saw a concussion expert in Pittsburgh on Aug. 13 and was told he’ll eventually recover. He started playing catch the week of Aug. 25. He took batting practice Sept. 17 and played in instructional league games Sept. 24. He is not expected to rejoin the club this season.

--2B Scott Sizemore (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 16.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jarrod Parker

RHP Dan Straily

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

LHP Sean Doolittle

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Otero

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Stephen Vogt

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Brandon Moss

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Chris Young

OF Seth Smith