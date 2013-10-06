Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

Athletics rookies Sonny Gray and Stephen Vogt made the American League Division Series look more like an ordinary day in the Pacific Coast League with the way they performed under pressure Saturday night.

Gray, the right-handed who was the Athletics’ first-round draft pick in 2011 from Vanderbilt, pitched eight shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out nine with Vogt behind the plate. Gray matched Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander pitch for pitch.

Vogt then delivered an RBI single with the bases loaded and none out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Athletics a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers at O.co Coliseum in Game 2 of their ALDS. The Athletics evened the series at 1-1.

The battery-mates played a majority of the season off with the Athletics’ Triple-A Sacramento farm club in the Pacific Coast League.

The series shifts to Detroit on Monday afternoon for Game 3 with Jarrod Parker (12-8, 3.97 in the regular season) pitching for the Athletics against Anibal Sanchez (14-8, 2.57).

Gray had pitched in just 12 regular-season games, 10 of which were starts, and was 5-3 with a 2.67 ERA. He stymied the Tigers’ powerful lineup.

“Sonny did a heck of a job,” Verlander said. “He was able to use his angst and his energy for positive. He handled himself like a veteran. He was real impressive.”

Vogt hit .252 with four home runs in 47 regular-season games and struck out in each of his three at-bats against Verlander on Saturday night. However, he drove in the game-winning run with his single off Rick Porcello.

”That’s what you dream of,“ Vogt said. ”I was just looking for something out over the plate, stay in the middle of the field. Just so fortunate to come through.

Parker lost his only start against the Tigers this season, getting shelled for eight runs in 3 1/3 innings. Sanchez was 1-0 with a 3.75 ERA two starts against the Athletics.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Tigers 1, Athletics 1

NEXT: Athletics (Jarrod Parker, 12-8, 3.97) at Tigers (Anibal Sanchez, 14-8, 2.57)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarrod Parker will make his fourth career postseason appearance and third start on Monday at Detroit in Game 3 of the ALDS. Parker is 0-4 with a 6.65 ERA in four career starts against Detroit, including the postseason. He went 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA in two starts against the Tigers last season in the ALDS. In the regular season, he’s 0-2 with a 10.00 ERA against Detroit. In his only start against the Tigers this year, he allowed a career-high eight runs and a career-high tying nine hits in 3 1/3 innings in a 10-1 A’s loss on April 14 at Oakland. Parker struggled late in the season and took the loss in his final start, allowing seven runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 7-5 loss to Seattle.

--RHP Sonny Gray pitched eight shutout innings on Saturday night in his first major league postseason start, getting a no-decision in the A’s 1-0 victory over Detroit in Game 2 of the ALDS. Gray allowed just four hits while striking out a career-high tying nine. He walked just two. Gray became the sixth rookie in Oakland history to start a postseason game.

--C Stephen Vogt hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of Oakland’s 1-0 victory on Saturday night over Detroit in Game 2 of the ALDS. The single was Vogt’s first hit and first walk-off of his postseason career. Vogt also made a key defensive play in the top of the fifth inning with runners on first and third. RHP Sonny Gray struck out Tigers CF Austin Jackson, and Vogt gunned down SS Jose Iglesias at second on a steal attempt, ending the inning.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-4 on Saturday night and scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 1-0 A’s victory over Detroit in Game 2 of the ALDS. Cespedes extended his ALDS hitting streak to seven games, the longest in Oakland history. His seven-game streak is also the longest career-opening postseason streak in Oakland history. He’s batting .370 (10-for-27) in those seven career postseason games.

--CF Coco Crisp was bothered by leg cramps in the late innings of Game 1 of the ALDS against Detroit on Friday night but was in the starting lineup again for Game 2 on Saturday. Crisp went 0-for-4 and struck out once.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve thrown to him all year. We started off in Sacramento and we both made it here. We have great chemistry.” -- RHP Sonny Gray, on C Stephen Vogt after a 1-0 victory over Detroit to even the ALDS between the teams to 1-1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right elbow tendinitis) won’t be on the roster for the AL Division Series. The A’s hope he will be able to pitch if they advance in the playoffs.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained abdomen/oblique) hasn’t played since Sept. 16, but he should be available when the postseason begins.

--C John Jaso (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 25. He saw a concussion expert in Pittsburgh on Aug. 13 and was told he’ll eventually recover. He started playing catch the week of Aug. 25. He took batting practice Sept. 17 and played in instructional league games Sept. 24. He is not expected to rejoin the club this season.

--2B Scott Sizemore (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 16.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jarrod Parker

RHP Dan Straily

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

LHP Sean Doolittle

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Otero

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Stephen Vogt

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Brandon Moss

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Chris Young

OF Seth Smith