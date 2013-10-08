Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

When Oakland manager Bob Melvin filled out his lineup card Monday, perhaps no one was a more certain inclusion than designated hitter Seth Smith.

Smith hits Detroit right-hander Anibal Sanchez well, and he did it again in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, knocking out Sanchez with a two-run home run in the fifth inning of Oakland’s 6-3 victory at Comerica Park. The A’s can close out the best-of-five series Tuesday behind Dan Straily.

Smith’s homer, which capped a three-run inning that broke a 3-3 tie, was his fourth in 22 at-bats against Sanchez. Smith hit his first off Sanchez in 2011, when he was playing for the Colorado Rockies and Sanchez was with the Florida Marlins. After each was traded to the American League, Smith homered off Sanchez in Detroit on Sept. 20, 2012, before getting him again in a 2-0 victory in Game 3 of the ALDS about three weeks later, on Oct. 9.

“I don’t know what it is,” Smith said. “At no point am I ever comfortable in an at-bat against him. He keeps me off balance. He’s got a great mixture of pitches. It could be something where I‘m just in a good place with my swing every time I face him. I honestly have no answer.”

A left-handed hitter, Smith is 8-for-22 (.364) with five RBIs in his career off Sanchez after going 2-for-3 with a second-inning single Monday. Brandon Moss homered with one out in the fifth off Sanchez before Yoenis Cedpedes singled, bringing up Smith.

“With their whole staff, you’re looking for a mistake and hope you capitalize on it,” Smith said. “And you will miss ‘em sometimes, but fortunately for me, I was able to get the barrel to it. The fastball right there, and 3-1 (count), and I don’t think Yoenis Cespedes being on first hurt anything, with his speed and things that he can do.”

The A‘s, who led major league playoff teams with 186 home runs, had two more, both off Sanchez. Josh Reddick hit two-out homer for a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, and after the Tigers tied it with three runs in the fourth, Sanchez, who gave up only nine homers in 182 innings this season, was 14-8 with a league-leading 2.57 ERA.

Moss, who played right field in the first game and first base the next two games, was 1-for-7 with six strikeouts in the series before Monday.

“Me personally, I was just trying to hit something. (I‘ve) got the swing-and-miss down pretty well this series,” Moss said. “In all truth, these (Detroit pitchers) are really good, all of ‘em. Every at-bat is a battle. In all honesty, I‘m just trying to get a mistake, anything. So right there, I swung over a couple of pitches, and he left a changeup up and I stayed back long enough to hit it.”

Right-hander Jarrod Parker got some postseason payback without his best stuff against the Tigers, earning the victory while giving up three runs and five hits in five innings. Parker was outdueled by Tigers ace Justin Verlander in Games 1 and 5 of the 2012 ALDS, both at Comerica Park.

Parker gave up three runs, two earned, and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 3-1 loss to the Tigers in Game 1 last season. The Tigers had a little more success against Parker in Game 5, scoring four runs on seven hits in his 6 1/3 innings, but the final two runs scored after he left the game with two runners on base.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Athletics 2, Tigers 1

NEXT: Athletics (Dan Straily, 10-8, 3.96) at Tigers (Doug Fister, 14-9, 3.67)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Grant Balfour and Detroit DH Victor Martinez got into a shouting match after Martinez fouled off a 1-1 pitch in the ninth inning Monday. “It’s playoff baseball,” Tigers manager Jim Leyland said. “Everybody in the league knows, including Oakland, that (Balfour) is an energy guy. It looks like he came off mound yelling at Victor. Victor took exception to it, and I don’t blame him.” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said, “I know Balfour talks to himself quite a bit. Sometimes players maybe think he’s talking to them.”

--RHP Dan Straily makes his first postseason start Tuesday at Detroit and the second start of his career against the Tigers. Straily was the winning pitcher Aug. 28 when Oakland defeated Detroit 14-4. He gave up eight hits in six innings, but the only run he allowed came on a solo home run by RF Torii Hunter in the third inning. The Athletics have started rookie pitchers in six of their past nine playoff games, but none has won since LHP Barry Zito in the fourth game of the AL Championship Series against the Yankees in 2000.

--RHP Jarrod Parker lasted just five innings and 73 pitches against Detroit on Monday but turned the game over to Oakland’s relief corps with a 6-3 lead. “I think in Jarrod’s case, (he was) maybe pitching to the score a little bit,” manager Bob Melvin said. “But the bullpen came in and shut it down.” Parker retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced before giving up Detroit’s only three runs. A double play helped him face just three batters in the fifth.

--1B Brandon Moss got to Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez for a tiebreaking solo shot with one out in the fifth Monday. “I was just trying to hit something,” Moss said. “It seems like I’ve got two strikes on me in every at-bat. In all honesty, I‘m just trying to hit a mistake. I swung over a couple pitches. He left a changeup up, and I stayed back and hit it.” It was the first postseason home run for Moss.

--DH Seth Smith hit a two-run home run Monday that made it 6-3 in the fifth and produced the game’s final score. “I got a 3-1 fastball right there,” said Smith, who is hitting .364 with four home runs off Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez in his career. “I don’t think (Yoenis) Cespedes being on first hurt anything -- him being on first, his speed and the things he can do.” Sanchez said Cespedes wasn’t a distraction, but his inability to locate his pitches was.

--RF Josh Reddick is just 2-for-11 in the division series with Detroit, but one of those two hits was a home run, the start of a two-run fourth Monday that gave Oakland a 3-0 lead. Reddick has two career postseason home runs, both against Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The momentum shifted, the crowd got into it, and all of a sudden it’s a tie game. It felt like a game we were in semi-control of (before Detroit tied it), and Brandon Moss hit a home run. A huge swing in momentum for us.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on Moss’ tiebreaking shot in the fifth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right elbow tendinitis) was left off the roster for the AL Division Series. The A’s hope he will be able to pitch if they advance in the playoffs.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained abdomen/oblique) hasn’t played since Sept. 16. He was left off the roster for the AL Division Series.

--C John Jaso (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 25. He took batting practice Sept. 17 and played in instructional league games Sept. 24. He is not expected to rejoin the club in the postseason.

--2B Scott Sizemore (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 16.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jarrod Parker

RHP Dan Straily

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

LHP Sean Doolittle

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Otero

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Stephen Vogt

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Brandon Moss

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Chris Young

OF Seth Smith