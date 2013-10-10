Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

The A’s are entrusting their season with a rookie over a 40-year-old veteran.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin selected right-hander Sonny Gray over right-hander Bartolo Colon to pitch Thursday in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at O.com Coliseum.

Colon was in line to pitch after starting the series opener against Detroit, but he lost that game, allowing three runs in six innings. Gray matched Tigers ace Justin Verlander pitch for pitch in Game 2, working eight scoreless innings in a no-decision.

“We looked at it from a bunch of different angles,” Melvin said Wednesday night. “And the short of it is, it came down to Sonny’s last game that he pitched, so that’s the route we’re going to go.”

Melvin added about Gray, “He’s a bit of a bulldog, and he’s scared of nothing.”

Colon will be available out of the bullpen, and Melvin praised his reaction to the news.

“This guy has 18 wins, he’s been as consistent as you can be, he’s an All-Star, an 18-year veteran, and he made it easy on me,” Melvin said. “He said, ‘OK, I just want to win.’ He definitely could have had a gripe with the decision and I wouldn’t have been surprised, but he made it easy.”

Verlander will start for the Tigers, who didn’t have a decision to make. Max Scherzer, originally scheduled to pitch Game 5, was needed in relief in Game 4. The Tigers rallied for an 8-6 victory over the Athletics at Comerica Park to even the series at 2-2.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Athletics 2, Tigers 2

NEXT: Thursday -- Tigers (Justin Verlander, 0-0, 0.00) at Athletics (Sonny Gray, 0-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Coco Crisp continued to torment Detroit, going 4-for-5 Tuesday, leaving him 7-for-14 in the series. “He’s in a pretty good grove right now,” Tigers manager Jim Leyland said. “He really doesn’t miss it when he gets a pitch to hit. We’re probably fortunate it’s 2-2 because we haven’t been able to shut him down.” Oakland manager Bob Melvin added, “He’s our igniter, no doubt about it, and can do it in a lot of different ways. He is our engine.”

--SS Jed Lowrie got his first hit of the series, an RBI single in the first inning Tuesday, then added a two-run home run in the fifth for a 3-0 Oakland lead. “He’s probably struggling a little bit,” manager Bob Melvin said before the game. “Now you’re trying to do too much. It’s not like he’s lunging or missing pitches by a foot. He just hasn’t squared anything up like we’re used to. But my feeling is he will.” Melvin’s hunch proved correct.

--RHP Dan Straily kept Detroit off balance Tuesday with his low 90s fastball and sharp offspeed stuff. Straily allowed a three-run home run to LF Jhonny Peralta of the Tigers in the fifth but pitched a scoreless sixth before coming out. He threw 76 pitches but the bullpen has been one of Oakland’s strengths all season and six or seven good innings by the starters are the norm.

--LHP Sean Doolittle took the loss Tuesday after allowing the tying and go-ahead runs to Detroit in the eighth inning. “Doolittle, regardless, is our guy in those situations,” manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s his inning. We’ve done that all year long.” He gave up a tying leadoff home run to DH Victor Martinez, then a double to LF Jhonny Peralta and a single to right by CF Austin Jackson. “As far as with Doolittle,” Melvin said, “Martinez just hit the ball out of the ballpark. Ahead of Jackson (in the count), he makes a good pitch, gets a bloop.”

--LHP Brett Anderson looked a little rusty when he relieved LHP Sean Doolittle in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 8-6 loss in Detroit. Anderson walked a left-handed hitter, C Alex Avila, to load the bases and then spiked a curve in the dirt for a wild pitch that gave Detroit a 6-4 lead. 2B Omar Infante followed with a two-run double.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was the key. Bases loaded and nobody out. Two good changeups (for strikeouts), and (Alberto) Callaspo hit a bullet.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on the A’s blowing an eighth-inning chance in an 8-6 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday. Detroit tied the AL Division Series at two games apiece, forcing a decisive Game 5 in Oakland on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right elbow tendinitis) was left off the roster for the AL Division Series. The A’s hope he will be able to pitch if they advance in the playoffs.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained abdomen/oblique) hasn’t played since Sept. 16. He was left off the roster for the AL Division Series.

--C John Jaso (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 25. He took batting practice Sept. 17 and played in instructional league games Sept. 24. He was left off the roster for the AL Division Series, and he is not expected to rejoin the club in the postseason.

--2B Scott Sizemore (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 16.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jarrod Parker

RHP Dan Straily

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

LHP Sean Doolittle

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Otero

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Stephen Vogt

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Brandon Moss

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Chris Young

OF Seth Smith