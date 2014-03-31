Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Oakland A’s were zipping along through the spring with few bumps and bruises and looking like a favorite in the American League West when they suddenly lost two members of their rotation.

Most jarringly for the two-time defending division champions: projected Opening Day starter Jarrod Parker had Tommy John surgery on March 23, and he will miss the entire season. Parker, 25, is unlikely to return until May or June of 2015.

Right-hander A.J. Griffin, expected to be the team’s No. 4 starter, is out until at least May with flexor tendinitis. He was shut down from throwing for three weeks to try to resolve the problem.

The pitching-rich A’s might not dip too much, though: The club feels good about elevating long reliever Jesse Chavez into the rotation after a strong spring in which he won four of his first five decisions while compiling a 2.74 ERA. The other addition: left-hander Tommy Milone, who was in the Opening Day rotation each of the previous two seasons and proved to be a reliable back-end-of-the-rotation starter.

Another reason Oakland feels OK despite the loss of two starters: The A’s bullpen might be the best in the league, and the deepest, even with right-hander Ryan Cook (shoulder) opening the season on the disabled list. Cook is expected back the first day eligible, April 5, and with closer Jim Johnson, four setup men (left-hander Sean Doolittle, Cook and right-handers Luke Gregerson and Dan Otero) along lefty Fernando Abad and righty Evan Scribner available, the Athletics’ starters will not have to work into the seventh every night.

The major offensive concern for Oakland entering the season is Yoenis Cespedes. The left fielder finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year race in 2012, but he backslid his second season, hitting .240, and he did not have a good camp this spring. Through the final weekend in Arizona, Cespedes was batting .163 with one homer, two walks and 11 strikeouts in 49 Cactus League at-bats.

Right fielder Josh Reddick, whose 2013 season was marred by a wrist injury that required offseason surgery, had a good spring, though, batting .302 through the final weekend in Arizona with a homer and 11 RBIs. He also played his customary spectacular defense.

Oakland’s final position player decision was between a third catcher, playoff hero Stephen Vogt and first baseman Daric Barton, but the A’s appeared to be leaning toward Barton, who is out of options.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

--RHP Ryan Cook worked in a minor league game March 22 and threw 17 pitches, 16 strikes, while retiring four batters. Cook, who did not pitch in a Cactus League game because of shoulder soreness, will open the season on the disabled list, but he is expected to return April 5.

--OF Craig Gentry went 3-for-5 with a triple in a minor league game March 24. Gentry, who missed most of the spring with a back injury, will open the season on the disabled list but is expected to be activated the first day he is eligible to return, April 5.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, was placed on the disabled list and is expected to have a full 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. Rodriguez is out of options, but he is a candidate for the final spot in Oakland’s bullpen when healthy.

--OF Sam Fuld, a non-roster player, is expected to make Oakland’s Opening Day roster because of Craig Gentry’s back injury. Fuld, who had an out in his contract before the start of the regular season, does not have another out clause until June 1. He was batting .300 though the final weekend of play in Arizona.

--OF Billy Burns will not open the season on Oakland’s roster, but the 24-year-old made a major splash in the Athletics’ camp. Burns was batting .313 with a big-league-leading 10 steals through March 24, and the A’s will bring him to the Bay Area for the final three exhibition games against the Giants. He is likely to start the season at Triple-A Sacramento after his strong spring. Burns has just 30 games of experience at the Double-A level, none at the Triple-A level. He was acquired from the Nationals for LHP Jerry Blevins in December.

--1B Daric Barton (right hamstring strain) was hurt March 8, but only missed one week of action. Barton, who is out of options, is likely to be on the Opening Day roster.

--C Derek Norris (back tightness) missed a week of action in mid-March but returned to action with no limitations. Norris was among the top hitters in Oakland’s camp, batting .400 through the final weekend in Arizona.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m trying to do my best, but nothing is going on. ... I‘m sure I will be good during the season even with a short swing or a long swing.” -- LF Yoenis Cespedes, on his spring batting slump.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

The A’s took a double hit to the rotation, losing RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery) for the year and RHP A.J. Griffin (flexor tendinitis) until at least May. Oakland’s strength is its pitching depth, but even the division champs will be stretched by losing two starting pitchers. Parker was projected to be the No. 1 starter, to boot. RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tommy Milone will have to step up for Oakland to repeat.

ROTATION:

1. RHP Sonny Gray

2. LHP Scott Kazmir

3. RHP Jesse Chavez

4. RHP Dan Straily

5. LHP Tommy Milone

Gray dazzled in the postseason, earning a Game 5 start over 18-game winner and All-Star Bartolo Colon, but he has only 10 regular-season starts under his belt. Kazmir, 30, is the veteran of the group, and he had a nice comeback season with Cleveland last year. He was nearly out of baseball two season ago.

Chavez had a solid camp, going 4-1 with a 2.74 ERA in his first six appearances, and he did a nice job in long relief for Oakland last season. At 30, though, he has bounced around the big leagues. The A’s are his seventh team, and they are pinning a lot on the hopes that he finally puts it all together.

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

Johnson, the major league leader in saves the past two years, steps into the closer role Grant Balfour had last season. Gregerson, one of the top setup men in the National League the past four years, also comes aboard.

RHP Ryan Cook will open the season on the disabled list but should return the first week. LHP Eric O‘Flaherty, signed as a free agent, should return from Tommy John surgery around midseason.

LINEUP:

1. CF Coco Crisp

2. SS Jed Lowrie

3. 3B Josh Donaldson

4. LF Yoenis Cespedes

5. DH Brandon Moss

6. RF Josh Reddick

7. C John Jaso

8. 1B Daric Barton

9. 2B Eric Sogard

Between platoons, which the A’s will employ at first base, second base and catcher, and roster shuffles, the lineup will be different every night, with Derek Norris catching against left-handers, Nick Punto at second base and Alberto Callaspo at first base on occasion.

Craig Gentry, acquired from Texas for top outfield prospect Michael Choice, will get regular playing time against left-handed starters, too, with starts at all three outfield spots.

Gentry will open the season on the disabled list, however, so Sam Fuld will handle that role initially. Fuld and C Stephen Vogt are likely to see regular action bouncing back and forth from Triple-A Sacramento to Oakland.

RESERVES:

C Derek Norris

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OF Sam Fuld

Fuld won the job when OF Craig Gentry landed on the disabled list due to a back injury. Callaspo never played first base before the spring, but he will get some time there to get his bat into the lineup. Brandon Moss, likely to start the season at DH, is also a first baseman and an, and he is likely to get quite a bit of time at first.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is unlikely to be available to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is eligible to return April 5 and is expected to do so then. He threw in a minor league game March 22.

--OF Craig Gentry (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He played in several minor league games the final week in Arizona, and he is expected to return April 5, the first day he will be eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training. Rodriguez is likely to have a full 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.