Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND -- Left-hander Scott Kazmir resurrected his baseball career last year, winning a job with the Cleveland Indians in spring training then going 10-9 with a 4.04 ERA after spending nearly two full years out of the major leagues.

Kazmir parlayed that bounce-back season into a two-year, $22 million deal with Oakland. And, ironically, was to make his A’s debut Tuesday night against the Indians at the O.co Coliseum until the game was rained out.

“It’s fun,” Kazmir said Monday before the A’s 2-0 loss to Cleveland. “I already talked to the guys yesterday during the off day and caught up a little bit. A little trash talking in between. It was fun.”

Kazmir will start game one of Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Indians after Tuesday’s rainout.

Kazmir said he’ll try to focus on his catcher’s glove and avoid looking at his former teammates when they step into the batter’s box.

“They already know my tendencies, so they’re going to try to mess with me,” Kazmir said, laughing. “I’ve got to just focus in on the mitt and stay focused. A lot of jokesters. I could see all those guys doing some stuff to mess with me.”

Kazmir was released by the Angels on June 5, 2011, and spent the 2012 season pitching for Sugar Land of the independent Atlantic League. The Indians invited him to spring training last year, and he treated every appearance as if his career depended on it -- which it did.

This year, with a two-year contract secured, Kazmir used spring training to hone his skills and prepare for the regular season.

”I still came in in shape, as I was last year, just ready to go, but once the games began it was more of preparing myself and working on things that I wanted to work on with live hitters,“ Kazmir said. ”That’s something I just couldn’t do last year. Last year was pretty much just get outs. That’s all it was, which is understandable. I was fighting for a job.

“Coming in a little more relaxed and being able to work on my secondary pitches and stuff, it’s huge to be able to get that many reps in before the season starts”

Kazmir said he had some talks about a new contract with Cleveland, which earned a wild-card playoff berth in the American League.

“Just didn’t happen,” he said. “One of those things. But I enjoyed my time there. Can’t take back that year. It was a great year, great to be with all those guys. A lot of good friends over there, so I was happy for that.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 2013: 11-5, 3.85) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2013: 10-9, 4.04); Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 2013: 9-9, 3.75) at Athletics (TBA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Chavez will be shifted from a Wednesday start to Thursday against the Mariners in order to ensure that the A’s have enough starters to get through the week after Tuesday’s rainout. The A’s will call up a 26th player from Triple-A Sacramento for the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, and they will announce a starter for that game during the day Wednesday.

--RHP Joe Blanton, who began his career with Oakland, signed a minor league contract with the Athletics and will report to Triple-A Sacramento. He went 2-14 with a 6.04 ERA last season with the Angels, who released him last week. He went 47-46 with a 4.25 during part of five seasons with the A’s from 2004-2008. Blanton adds starting pitching depth to an organization that lost RHP Jarrod Parker for the season to Tommy John surgery and is without RHP A.J. Griffin (flexor tendinitis) until at least May.

--RHP Sonny Gray, making his first career Opening Day start, pitched six scoreless innings but got a no-decision Monday night in a 2-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Gray allowed just five hits and struck out seven, but he walked three and threw 105 pitches, just 64 for strikes. He became the second pitcher in Oakland A’s history to allow no runs in his Opening Day start, joining RHP Tim Hudson (2003). “I was just sporadic with the fastball,” Gray said. “Came away feeling pretty well. Just came up a little short on the game tonight. That’s always a tough one.”

--RHP Jim Johnson, Oakland’s new closer, took the loss Monday night in his A’s debut against Cleveland. Johnson entered a scoreless game at the start of the ninth but allowed two earned runs on two hits and walked one in a 2-0 loss. He left the game to a chorus of boos from A’s fans. “I would have booed me, too,” Johnson said. “I (stunk) today. I’ll admit it. That’s fine. I deserved it. I expect that. The next time they’re probably going to be cheering.”

--3B Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with two singles, one that traveled 400 feet and hit the top of the center-field wall and bounced back in the eighth inning with runners on first and second. Instead of a three-run homer, Donaldson settled for a single off RHP Cody Allen. 1B Daric Barton had gone back to second base to tag up and couldn’t advance past third on Donaldson’s long blast.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just sporadic with the fastball. Came away feeling pretty well. Just came up a little short on the game tonight. That’s always a tough one.” -- RHP Sonny Gray, after pitching six scoreless innings but got a no-decision Monday night in a 2-0 loss to the Indians.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is unlikely to be available to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is eligible to return April 5 and is expected to do so then. He threw in a minor league game March 22.

--OF Craig Gentry (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He played in several minor league games the final week in Arizona, and he is expected to return April 5, the first day he will be eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training. Rodriguez is likely to have a full 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

1B/DH Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

RF Josh Reddick

CF Coco Crisp

LF Yoenis Cespedes

OF Sam Fuld