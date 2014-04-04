Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The A’s outlasted the Seattle Mariners 3-2 in 12 innings Thursday night, but two blown scoring opportunities demonstrated a lack of versatility among Oakland’s reserves that is handcuffing manager Bob Melvin.

Thanks to the makeup of the season-opening roster, Melvin had only left-handed hitters and no speed available on the bench.

Both shortcomings helped stall a potential A’s comeback in the seventh inning. With Oakland down 2-1, Melvin could neither pinch-run for catcher Derek Norris, the potential tying run, nor pinch-hit for left-handed-hitting Sam Fuld against Mariners lefty Charlie Furbush with two outs and the bases loaded.

Fuld struck out.

The A’s tied the game in the eighth, but they stranded the potential game-winning run in the 10th when Melvin had no choice but to sick with left-handed-hitting John Jaso against Seattle lefty Joe Beimel. Again, the result was an inning-ending out.

The walk-off homer by Oakland center fielder Coco Crisp left the A’s all smiles, but it didn’t solve all of the team’s problems.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, first appearance since 2012) at A’s (RHP Dan Straily, 2013: 10-8, 3.96)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Straily must be considered a big-time question mark as he makes his 2014 regular-season debut for the A’s against the Mariners on Friday. The right-hander has never beaten Seattle in three career starts, bombed to the tune of a 7.82 ERA. Straily isn’t exactly coming into the start in top form. He struggled through a winless spring, sporting a 4.37 ERA, then had his final tune-up start last Saturday against San Francisco rained out.

--OF Michael Taylor cleared waivers and agreed to be outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento. Taylor hit .274 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in the spring for the A‘s, but he led the team with 17 strikeouts in 62 at-bats. Taylor was beaten out for the Athletics’ fifth outfield spot by Sam Fuld, and he was designated for assignment March 29.

--2B Hiro Nakajima was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento. The Japanese import, who batted .188 in his rookie season last year, was given little chance to crack the Athletics’ middle infield this season after the offseason acquisition of INF Nick Punto. Nakajima batted just six times in the spring, singling twice.

--INF Jake Elmore was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28 with a strained left quad. Acquired from the White Sox on Feb. 27, Elmore hit .314 for Oakland in spring training. The A’s optioned Elmore to Triple-A Sacramento on March 29, but they voided that move Thursday in order to place him on the DL. He likely will be sent to Sacramento when he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right shoulder tightness) threw a hitless, scoreless inning Thursday night in a rehab appearance for Class A Stockton. He is eligible to return Saturday and is expected to activated that day.

--RHP Josh Lindblom, recalled Wednesday to start the second game of day-night doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, was optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday. Lindblom allowed two runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings and received a no-decision Wednesday in Oakland’s 6-4 loss. Lindblom struck out two, walked two and gave up a two-run homer to UT Mike Aviles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My thought process was, ‘Just get a pitch you can swing as hard as you can with, and then swing as hard as you can.’ Probably nine times out of 10, I strike out with that approach.” -- CF Coco Crisp, on his approach while leading off the 12th inning. He hit a home run, giving the A’s a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He will likely be sent to Triple-A Sacramento as soon as he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is eligible to return April 5 and is expected to do so then. He threw in a minor league game March 22. Cook is scheduled to pitch one inning April 4 for Single-A Stockton at Visalia.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is unlikely to be available to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--OF Craig Gentry (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He played in several minor league games the final week in Arizona, and he is expected to return April 5, the first day he will be eligible to be activated.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

1B/DH Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld