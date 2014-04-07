Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The deep Oakland bullpen is about to get deeper.

Ryan Cook, the Athletics’ primary right-handed setup man, declared himself healthy Sunday, one day after making his second rehab appearance for Class A Stockton. He is recovering from right shoulder tenderness.

A’s manager Bob Melvin said Cook would be activated from the disabled list at some point during the team’s first road trip, which begins Monday against the Twins in Minnesota. Cook was scheduled to fly with the team to Minneapolis.

“At this point, I feel like I‘m ready, and I obviously want to take the next step,” Cook said Sunday before the Athletics’ 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Cook’s numbers in his second outing for Stockton weren’t good. He allowed two hits, including a home run, walked two and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning. Cook, however, said those numbers don’t tell the story.

“I felt really great, actually,” Cook said. “A little bit of feeling too good. I slipped on the mound on the first pitch. There was a big hole in the landing. It was just all kinds of things. I had no adrenaline. At the end of the day, I came out of there feeling like I‘m ready to go. My arm feels healthy. I feel great. Got that one out of the system, hopefully, so now it’s time to go, as far as I know.”

The A’s are getting solid work from left-handed relievers Sean Doolittle, Drew Pomeranz and Fernando Abad, but they miss Cook’s power arm from the right side in the late innings.

“He’s a guy that’s been an integral part and will continue to be for us,” Melvin said.

Over the past two seasons, Cook made 142 appearances for the A‘s, going 12-6 with 2.30 ERA. He struck out 147 in 140 2/3 innings. He made the American League All-Star team as a rookie in 2012 after starting the season with a 23-inning scoreless streak.

Cook said something clicked during his appearance Thursday for Stockton, and his arm felt back to its old powerful self.

“There was a definite, noticeable difference from pitching in (Sacramento) in a simulated game to just being under the lights in full uniform with an umpire, facing another team with a different uniform,” Cook said. “You’re playing for something. Hopefully I don’t ever have to join that team again, but they’re playing for something, so you take a little pride in that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (LHP Scott Kazmir, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 0-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (1-0) gave up three runs, one earned, over six innings and earned his first victory of the season Sunday as the A’s beat Seattle 6-3. Gray struck out three, walked two and allowed six hits, overcoming his second consecutive slow start. “Right now the first inning or two have been giving me fits,” Gray said, “so I’ll get with (pitching coach) Curt (Young) and figure out a way to correct that.”

--RHP Jim Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save with the A’s on Sunday in a 6-3 victory over Seattle. Johnson took two losses and blew a save in his first two appearances, getting booed off the O.co Coliseum field both times. He pitched a scoreless inning Saturday in a 3-1 loss to the Mariners, then allowed a walk and a hit but struck out two Sunday, earning cheers.

--2B Eric Sogard had a career-high-tying three hits Sunday in a 6-3 victory against Seattle. He went 3-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run. Sogard started the season 0-for-7. “When he gets hot, he gets really hot,” manager Bob Melvin said.

--1B/DH Brandon Moss, who had 30 home runs last year, hit his first of the season Sunday, a three-run blast into the right-center-field seats off Mariners RHP Erasmo Ramirez in Oakland’s 6-3 victory. Moss’ blast came in the third inning, and it erased Seattle’s 3-0 lead. “We were out there grinding out at-bats,” Moss said. “That’s what we did last year. We’re never really out of it. We’re always a swing away.”

--LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his first home run of the season Sunday, a solo shot to right-center field in the eighth inning of a 6-3 victory against Seattle. After a rough spring training, Cespedes is hitting just .217 in six regular-season games, but he has a double, a triple and a home run and has started to have success hitting to the opposite field when pitchers try to work him outside.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) will begin strengthening exercises for his right arm next week, but he will won’t resume throwing for at least a week or two more. “I‘m going to start doing some more motion stuff and stretching next week,” Griffin said Sunday. “It’s just (been) a lot of rest and trying to get everything right and then strengthening and then starting to throw after that. Still a little bit longer to go.” Griffin went 14-10 with a 3.83 ERA last season after going 7-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 2012.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right shoulder tightness) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list at some point during the road trip that begins Monday, manager Bob Melvin said. “At this point I feel like I‘m ready and I obviously want to take the next step,” said Cook, a key setup man for Oakland the past two seasons. He pitched twice on a rehab assignment for Class A Stockton last week. “I felt really great, actually,” Cook said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been just trying to get better and not make the same mistakes I made earlier. Obviously everybody knows how things started, and I‘m just trying to get back in a little bit of rhythm and stay there as long as I possibly can.” -- RHP Jim Johnson, after earning his first save with Oakland on Sunday in a 6-3 win over Seattle. Johnson took two losses and blew a save in his first two appearances with his new team.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He likely will be sent to Triple-A Sacramento as soon as he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Stockton on April 3 and April 5, and he will be activated at some point during Oakland’s nine-game road trip that begins April 7.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. Griffin was scheduled to begin strengthening and stretching exercises April 7, but he won’t resume throwing for at least another week or two after that. He is unlikely to be available to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--OF Craig Gentry (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on April 5.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

1B/DH Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld